A history making 2018-2019 Olney Tiger Wrestling season comes to an end at the Class 2A Team Sectional at Taylorville. Olney, after winning their first ever team Regional Championship and advancing into the Super Sixteen, had their sights set on continuing the historic ride through the postseason. “They weren’t satisfied with just making the Super 16,” Olney Tiger coach Tommy Leslie said of his team. “These boys wanted it and gave everything they had. We won every close match, three in overtime.” Unfortunately for the Tigers, even though they picked up the hard fought match wins, it was not enough to take down Chatham Glenwood. The Titans outlasted the Tigers 37-30, in a dual that would come down to the final match. “Our coaching staff tried to put together the best line-up to expose their weaknesses, but they just came out on top in a great postseason battle,” Leslie said. “With a trip to state on the line, both teams were at another level and it was fun. I told my wife, I’m really only bummed because I’m going to miss this group.” Olney had a good team this season, backed by a strong and veteran senior class that was ready to leave their mark on Tiger Wrestling history. “I looked forward to walking throught he practice room doors every day this year,” Olney Tiger Wrestling head coach Tommy Leslie said of working with his 2018-2019 team. “They’re a special group and we enjoyed the ride.” The dual would start at the 152 pound weight class, featuring one of Olney’s top tier performers all season long, Ean Pottorff. The Tiger wins king, added another chapter to his Tiger Wrestling career as the first ever wrestler to battle in the team sectionals. Pottorff would face off against Jason Webb. While being the first to wrestle in a sectional for Olney, the captain wasted little time. Ean Pottorff picked up a pin fall victory just 31 seconds into the match. Olney grabbed the early lead 6-0. Fellow senior Jacob Ferguson would follow suit and keep the Tiger momentum rolling into the 160 pound division. Ferguson and the Titans Dylan Hughes would battle for the full six minutes, and head into overtime. Ferguson gained the advantage to pick up the overtime winner, by decision, 6-2. Olney stretched the lead to 9-0 after two matches. The Titans would respond, claiming the victory over the next four bouts. Zach Eiter started the streak for Glenwood. Eiter would pin Dylan Sucher at 1:04 mark of their 170 pound battle. The 182 pound weight class saw Logan Crumly pick up the major decision victory over Levi Seitzinger, 11-3. Mitch Hutmacher extended the streak to three wins by outlasting Olney’s state qualifier Kyle Dowty. Hutmacher would pick up the decision victory over Dowty, 7-3. The 220 pound division capped the four match win streak with Connor Miller pinning sophomore Blain Fryman 35 seconds into their matchup. The four match win streak pushed the Titans ahead of the Tigers 19-9. Junior captain Skyle Sutton ended the streak with a thrilling overtime victory to give Olney some life. The Tiger heavyweight would outlast Zach Fultz in overtime to pick up a decision victory, 7-5. The win drew Olney closer, but not close enough as the dual turned to the smaller weight classes. Olney’s 106 pounder Detrych Curtis would pick up the momentum and swing it back fully towards the Tigers. Curtis would pin Jager Ferguson just 1:22 into their 106 pound bout. The Curtis win cut the Titan lead down to one, 19-18. Cadin Ackman would follow suit and pick up a win at the 113 pound division. Ackman would outlast Jacob Antonacci, recording two points and winning the decision, shutting out Antonacci, 2-0. Olney returned to the lead 21-19. The lead was short lived, however, as Chatham Glenwood responded at the 120 pound class. Garrett Chrisman would pin Trevor Bower 51 seconds into the bout to return to the lead, 25-21. Dylan Ritter took to the mat at the 126 pound division, looking to try and cut back into the Titan lead. Ritter would go the full six minutes against Joey Frey. At the end of the three round dual, Ritter would shutout Frey 1-0, to win by decision. Ritter’s win cut the Titan lead back down to one, 25-24 with three matches remaining. The Titans put Olney’s back against the wall after the 132 pound weight class. Cade Trautvetter would pick up a huge win for Glenwood with a pin fall win at 132 pounds. Trautvetter pinned Drew Walters at 2:14, pushing ahead his squad 31-24. Olney had to win the final two matches, and at least one pin fall to win. The Tigers had six points in their back pocket as Jarrett Fuson was guaranteed six points as he won via forfeit at 138 pounds. The final battle, the 145 pound match, would decide the dual. Chatham Glenwood led Olney 31-30 heading into the battle between Jaksen McDowell and Luke Smalley. The first two rounds ended without a winner. In the third and final round, Smalley was able to gain an advantage and pin McDowell to the mat, for the dual clinching win. Despite a valiant effort by McDowell, and the entire Olney Tiger team, their season would end in a 37-30 loss to Chatham Glenwood. “I have never been so proud of a group of kids,” Olney Tiger head coach Tommy Leslie said of his team and their effort and determination in the dual. Although coming up short, and having their season end, the Olney Tigers represented very well in their frist ever team sectional. FAN SUPPORT The Olney Tiger fans showed up in full force Tuesday, a busy night for Richland County High School athletics. Olney fans supported three teams in action with the Olney Lady Tigers basketball team in their sectional, Olney Tiger Basketball wrapping up their 23 win regular season, and the Tiger Wrestlers competing in their first team sectional. “Our fans packed the place and were so loud that the Glenwood coach said his wrestlers couldn’t hear him,” Olney Tiger head man Tommy Leslie said of the Olney Tiger fans that made the trip to Taylorville. A tip of the cap to One Tiger Nation for showing up in full force to support the Tiger grapplers. OLNEY 30 - CHATHAM GLENWOOD 37 152: Ean Pottorff (O) def. Jason Webb (CG) by pin fall at 0:31 160: Jacob Ferguson (O) def. Dylan Hughes (CG) by decision, 6-2 (OT) 170: Zach Eiter (CG) def. Dylan Sucher (O) by pin fall at 1:04 182: Logan Crumly (CG) def. Levi Seitzinger (O) by major decision, 11-3 195: Mitch Hutmacher (CG) def. Kyle Dowty (O) by decision, 7-3 220: Connor Miller (CG) def. Blain Fryman (O) by pin fall at 0:35 285: Skyler Sutton (O) def. Zach Fultz (CG) by decision, 7-5 (OT) 106: Detrych Curtis (O) def. Eager Ferguson (CG) by pin fall at 1:22 113: Cadin Ackman (O) def. Jacob Antonacci (CG) by decision, 2-0 120: Garrett Chrisman (CG) def. Trevor Bower (O) by pin fall at 0:51 126: Dylan Ritter (O) def. Joey Frey (CG) by decision, 1-0 132: Cade Trautvetter (CG) def. Drew Walters (O) by pin fall at 2:14 138: Jarrett Fuson (O) won via forfeit 145: Luke Smalley (CG) def. Jaksen McDowell (O) by pin fall at 4:56