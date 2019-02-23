SENIOR SCORES 30, INCLUDING GAME WINNER

Ben Higgins put on an absolute clinic on senior night as the Bombers downed Kewanee 66-64 on Friday night.

The Bombers’ trailed at the end of the first three quarters, but behind Higgins’ 11 fourth quarter points and game-winning bucket, the Bombers would surge to a two point win.

With 40 seconds left, the game was tied at 64 when the Bombers called a timeout.

Macomb would run the clock until the player of the game (Higgins) found an opening. He blew by his defender and scored the eventual game-winning layup with five seconds left.

“We could not have executed that play any better,” Macomb coach Jeremy Anderson said.

The Boilermakers’ three-attempt at the buzzer would come up short.

“He does a great job of seeing the floor and he’s under control at all times,” Anderson said of Higgins.

Higgins would use every bit of that composure to get his game-high 30 points. Colin MacGregor had 13 and Cameron Schultze had 11 points for the Bombers’. For the Boilermakers’ Kavon Russell had 24 points and Logan Zarvell chipped in 12 points.

The Bombers’ will use this momentum for their first game of regionals against Washington at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 25th at home.