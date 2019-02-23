Class 1A Grant Park Regional finals

Ridgeview got off to a good start but couldn’t fend off the Dragons as host Grant Park won its own regional with a 53-44 victory over the Mustangs Friday night.

The Dragons got a pair of key 3-pointers from Daniel Palan in the fourth quarter, and they made enough free throws to keep Ridgeview behind. Grant Park scored 14 points in the fourth period to open a three-point edge when the quarter started.

Four of Ridgeview’s five field goals in the first quarter were 3-pointers as the Mustangs took a 15-12 lead. Nick Boyd had two of the treys with Levi Zimmerman and Tristan Campbell each hitting one.

Grant Park hit for 16 points in the second frame and RHS could only score half that in falling behind 28-23 at the intermission. Campbell and Garrett Stevens each hit 3s but the Mustangs only added a basket from Ryan Parker.

Parker had trouble getting good looks and managed just three field goals and three free throws on the night.

Boyd led Ridgeview with 10 points while Parker and Stevens each had 9. Zimmerman added 7 points, Campbell chipped in 6 and Reese Ramirez had 2 points.

David Palan had 17 points for the Dragons, who will face Cissna Park at the Ridgeview Sectional next week. Logan Weissgerber added 12 points.