Emily Pobanz made school history by being the first Geneseo bowler to reach the state finals, but she wasn’t done trying to make history.

A senior, Pobanz proved how ready the Lady Leafs program is to compete at the highest levels.

A few pins away from advancing to the second day of state, Pobanz rolled her way to 73rd-place finish with a 1,094 series at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford on Feb. 15.

“It makes me really happy because I’ve been working for that honor,” Pobanz said. “Now all the other girls can work that much harder to set goals for themselves.”

With the top 30 individuals advancing to the second day of the tournament, Pobanz missed the cut to advance by just 13 pins.

She had a solid start to the day rolling games of 177, 196 and 196 to finish the morning session.

“It was nerve-wracking at the beginning,” Pobanz said. “Once we started bowling all the girls on the individual team were so nice and it just felt like bowling.”

After the first three games, Pobanz was inside the individual cut.

However, a tough final sequence during her fourth game held her to a 148.

Pobanz rebounded with games of 179 and 198 to finish strong.

While Pobanz didn’t get the result she wanted at state, she was able to find just what she was looking for after an impromptu prom dress shopping session with teammate Delaney Ostrowski that evening.

Pobanz believes her accomplishment is just the start for the Geneseo bowling program, which is in its second year as an official school sport.