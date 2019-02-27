Class 2A Peotone Sectional semifinal

Coaches emphasize making free throws from the first day of practice to the end of the season, and then during the offseason. Free throws, like field goals in football, are often the difference between winning and losing.

Fieldcrest head coach Matt Winkler would agree with that, especially after his Knights drained 12 tosses in the fourth quarter to get past Westmont 49-41 in a semifinal game at the Class 2A Peotone Sectional on Tuesday.

The win puts the Knights into Friday’s sectional final against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal contest between El Paso-Gridley and Chicago (Corliss).

Fieldcrest trailed Westmont 20-16 at the break and then hit the Sentinels with 12 points in the third while allowing just three in taking a 28-23 lead.

The Knights were able to maintain the edge and force Westmont into fouling. That’s where Fieldcrest was able to put the game away.

Derek May made four charity tosses and finished with nine points in the quarter. Jaxon Cusac-McKay also hit four free throws while Cory Land made three as the Knights were able to maintain the advantage. Matt Lorton also had a free throw as FHS went 12 of 16 from the line over the final period.

May finished with 17 points and had 10 rebounds for a double double. Cusac-McKay added 15 for the Knights. Land scored 8, Clay Wells had 6 points and 5 boards, Garrett Nix chipped in 2 and Lorton had 1 point.

Four 3-pointers by the Sentinels kept them reasonably close down the stretch.