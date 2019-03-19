In consecutive weekends, the volleyball teams at Wethersfield Junior High made two state appearances. The seventh-grade squad placed third and the eighth-grade team took second.

It might be overstating things to say that Wethersfield was crashing the party. But in only its second season competing in the Illinois Elementary School Association state series, Wethersfield was a fresh face that made some established programs take notice.

Case in point: Class 2A’s two-time seventh-grade champ Mount Pulaski. Wethersfield won their quarterfinal matchup, preventing a three-peat.

In the semifinals, Wethersfield then went three sets against the eventual state champ, Mendon Unity.

In the eighth-grade title match, Mount Pulaski arrived confident it could duplicate the previous season’s success, Wethersfield rallied from a first-set loss to take the second set, 25-19. Although Wethersfield eventually lost the match, it was the only challenger in the IESA’s four title matches to force a tie-breaking third set.

“We could’ve folded,” said Tonya Vincent, who coaches both Wethersfield teams. “The lesson from that: if you play hard, you can cut down the big dogs.”

Wethersfield’s eighth-grade team finished 22-1; the seventh-grade squad 21-1.

“In all the games we played, we didn’t let down,” Vincent added. “We were outsized. But we outhustled them.”

Vincent likes to use the word hustle — a lot. It defines the character of her teams.

Even the practice session the day before the eighth-grade tournament quarterfinals was devoted far more to fundamentals than to offense. There were some spiking exercises, true. But mostly, there was a lot of serving and service reception, passing pepper drills, setting, net approach footwork — and because Vincent likes hustle — wind sprints.

Switching to the IESA calendar has largely been a boon for the program. Previously, the junior high played a traditional fall season. Under the IESA, volleyball is a late-winter sport. Vincent, who is also the Wethersfield High School volleyball coach, is now able to coach the younger players and bring continuity to the program.

Continuity — of another sort — also benefits the program. Vincent is getting to work with the second or third child of families who’ve been involved in athletics.

“Right now, a lot of our team are the younger siblings, they’ve watched their older brothers and sisters play,” Vincent said. “They want to be the ones, now. It’s their time.”

Being involved in the tournament also taught the players to play with an urgency. “It was just that sense of knowing, if you don’t play well, your season is over,” Vincent said. “You have to play your best each game.”

There is room to grow. The squad that Vincent took to the eighth-grade tournament included two eighth-graders participating in the sport for the first time and the rest of the squad were seventh-graders — the same seventh-graders that competed the week previously. Boosting participation at the junior high and providing opportunity to practice and play at the freshman-sophomore level next season are the next steps.

Wethersfield will have the state tournament experience to build on. “It was good for us to see other teams,” Vincent said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of that.”