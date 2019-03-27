Pontiac baseball from Tuesday

Pontiac got off to a good start but couldn’t keep it going as the Indians lost a 10-1 decision to host Reed-Custer in a nonconference game Tuesday.

The Indians looked good at the start as Tyler Pulliam led off with a base hit and was on second after a Ben Schuler groundout. Carter Dawson singled to drive Pulliam home for a 1-0 lead. Payton Amm followed with a base hit, but that’s where the threat ended. A groundout and base running error ended the inning.

The Comets scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and took the lead with marker in the second. A seven-run third pushed Reed-Custer to a 9-1 advantage.

Pulliam and Aaron Adcock each had two hits for the Indians and Dawson and Amm had one hit apiece.

Eric Watson took the loss for Pontiac after allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while fanning one. Nic Hendren gave up a run on five hits and three walks while setting down three on strikes in relief.