WFC softball against Peoria Christian

Emily Friese got plenty of run support as Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell’s run total matched her strikeout count in the circle as the Warriors whipped Peoria Christian 11-1 in a Tri-County Conference contest Tuesday at WHS.

Friese fanned 11 in the five-inning game, scattered three hits and allowed just one tally.

Most of the run support came in the second inning after the Warriors had taken a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Elise Kane led off with a triple for WFC and scored on a groundout by Audrey Jenkins.

WFC opened up the bottom of the second inning with singles from Sydnee Plesko, Ella Sibert and walks to August Gillman and Kaitlyn Walter. Morgan Schwahn reached on an error before Kane, Jenkins and Friese each singled, making it 6-0.

A fielder’s choice brought in another run and Plesko doubled to plate two more for a 9-0 advantage. Sibert singled home Plesko as WFC took a 10-0 lead.

The Chargers scored with a home run in the top of the fourth inning and the Warriors answered with a tally in the last of the fourth. Abby Essman doubled with one out, then scored on Gillman’s base hit.

Kane had a triple, double, single, scored twice and drove in a run for the Warriors. Plesko had a double, single, scored twice and drove in two runs. Sibert had two hits and a run batted in and Essman doubled. Jenkins had a hit and two RBIs, Gillman, Friese and Kayleigh Osterdock each singled.