Area softball with games involving Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell and Prairie Central

August Gillman worked her magic in the circle and in the batter’s box as she led Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell to a 15-0 victory over host Peoria Christian in a Tri-County Conference softball game Thursday.

Gillman tossed a two-hitter in the five-inning game, walking one and striking out eight in picking up the win. She was able to put it on cruise control right away after getting a four-run lead before stepping into the circle.

Sydnee Plesko drove in two runs with a single in the first to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. Gillman slapped a double two batters later to drive in Plesko and Ella Sibert to make it 4-0.

Elise Kane led off the second with a double and scored when Emily Friese reached on an error.

The five-run lead seemed in good hands as Gillman sailed along. WFC was able to provide a bigger lead with an eight-run fourth inning to basically put the game away.

Friese singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs and Jasmine Easton followed with a run-scoring base hit for an 8-0 advantage. Plesko then collected the third straight run-scoring single for WFC.

Gillman drove in another run, a passed ball let another WFC run score and Easton singled in a run.

Four straight singles to open the fifth inning added a run and loaded the bases for WFC. Gillman had the last hit, which scored Easton. Plesko scored later in the inning to cap the scoring.

Gillman finished with three hits, including a double, and four runs batted in for the the Warriors (3-2). Plesko had three hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Sibert had two hits, Friese and Easton each had a hit and two RBIs and Kayleigh Osterdock and Jena Easton each had a hit and drove in a run. Kane doubled and Audrey Jenkins singled.

Reed-Custer 10, Prairie Central 0

BRAIDWOOD — It just wasn’t a good day for Prairie Central as the Hawks lost a 10-0 decision to host Reed-Custer in a nonconference softball game Thursday.

The Comets burned PC starter Briley Hoffman for five runs in the first inning and three in the second in taking control. Lyndie Shumaker came on and gave up one run before yielding to Heidi Meister, who also gave up one run.

Hoffman gave up six hits and struck out two. Only one of the eight runs she allowed was earned. Shumaker walked one, struck out two and gave up one hit. Meister allowed two hits and one walk.

Kate Winterland had the only Prairie Central (4-3) base hit, which was a two-out single in the third. She was the only PC batter to reach base.