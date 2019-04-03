Lady Knight Softball suffered a pair of tough losses to Wabash Valley College.

The two Great Rivers Athletic Conference teams battled in two close games as the Lady Warriors were able to outlast the Lady Knights.

Olney Central dropped the two games 3-0 and 8-4 in extra innings.

GAME ONE

The first game of the day saw a pitching duel between the top pair of hurlers for both teams.

Olney Central freshman Erika Turpin (9-4) and Wabash Valley freshman Kaitlynn Bennett (9-2) went to battle against one another.

Bennett was aided by her offense early in the contest.

Maddie Duncan reached base with a one out single in the top of the first frame.

Wabash Valley made it back-to-back hits with Kyndell Ethridge driving a base hit to move Duncan to third.

A walk loaded the bases with just one out in the first, as the Lady Knights looked to try and escape early danger.

Turpin forced a ground ball, but deep to the second baseman, Brook Miles, who made the play at first base to get a sure out.

The grounder scored Duncan, giving the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first.

Turpin struck out her counterpart to keep the damage to just one run in the first.

Unfortunately for the Lady Knights hurler, that was all the run support that Bennett needed.

Wabash Valley handed the ball to their tough right-hander. Bennett worked a solid first inning, dancing around a Brooke Miles two out single.

The Lady Knights one-two punch of Miles and O’Dell struggled against the Lady Warriors righty. The pair combined for just the one hit in six at-bats.

Bennett forced O’Dell to pop out to get out of the first, with her team holding the 1-0 advantage.

Erika Turpin worked a good bounce back frame after giving up the run and allowing the bases to be loaded in the first.

The freshman punched out the first batter looking before back-to-back groundouts. The 1-2-3 second frame kept the Lady Knights within one swing from tying the game.

Doing that against Kaitlynn Bennett proved to be a tough task. The Lady Warrior hurler answered with a 1-2-3 inning of her own.

The Lady Warrior offense, back to the top of the order, showed their ability to manufacture runs.

Kennedy Harris started the inning with a base hit. The leadoff single was followed by Harris swiping second base to put a runner in scoring position.

Duncan had her second hit of the day, placing a shot into center, that gave Harris a shot to score.

The throw was not in time, Harris blazed a trail home, giving Wabash Valley a 2-0 advantage in the third. Heads up base running sent Duncan to second on the throw.

Turpin bounced back to get a ground out for the first out of the inning, that moved the runner to third.

A line drive to center bounced out of the glove of the Lady Knights fielder, allowing Duncan to cross the plate. After the error, Turpin retired the next two, shutting down the inning after two runners crossed the plate.

The Lady Knights tried to cut into the 3-0 Lady Warrior lead in their half of the third inning. Olney Central put two runners on base in the frame.

Maddie Fuller connected with a one out base hit to give Olney a base runner.

Bennett struck out her second in the inning, keeping Fuller at first, with Brenna Maikranz digging in a the plate.

Maikranz pushed through a base hit, moving Fuller to second base. Two on, two out, and the Lady Knights three hitter Brooke Miles was at the plate.

The second baseman lined a pitch into center, but a flying Lady Warrior centerfielder squeezed the ball, robbing Miles of a base hit, and ending the Lady Knights half of the third.

The pitching staffs took over from there, for both teams.

Erika Turpin pitched a tremendous final four innings. That was matched only by Kailtynn Bennett’s outstanding final four innings in the circle.

Turpin worked around a two out single in the fourth, keeping Wabash Valley from adding to their 3-0 advantage.

Bennett had a shutdown inning in the fourth. The righty set the Lady Knights down in order.

The Lady Warriors looked take advantage in the fifth. Maddie Duncan led the inning off with a single, her third straight base hit.

Back-to-back batters ground softly back to Turpin who recorded the out at first. That allowed Duncan to third base, with two outs.

Turpin got a grounder to short, Allyson O’Dell threw out the batter to end the fifth.

Olney Central was looking to try and cut into the 3-0 Wabash Valley advantage.

A pair of two out hits gave the Lady Knights a moment to try and build a rally.

Maddie Fuller and Abbi Lee connected on back-to-back singles to keep the Lady Knights alive.

Bennett squashed the rally with a strikeout. The Lady Warrior righty kept Olney Central off the board.

Turpin went back to work in the circle, and was outstanding over the final pair of innings. In the sixth, the Lady Knight freshman retired the side in order.

That was six straight batters set down by the Erika Turpin.

Bennett answered with a 1-2-3 frame of her own in the sixth. The shutdown inning after the Lady Knights put two runners on in the fifth, featured the middle of the order unable to get the offense going against the righty.

Olney Central’s righty would give her team a shot to try and comeback. Turpin retired the side in order for the second straight inning, and nine straight batters, to keep the game at 3-0 heading into a do or die seventh inning.

Turpin tossed seven complete, allowing just three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk. The righty would set down 14 of the last 16 batters she faced to end the game.

Bennett punched out her eighth Lady Knight to start the seventh.

Left-handed hitting Mackenzie Morgan ripped a one out double. The one out extra base hit gave the Lady Knights one last surge of momentum.

Again, the Lady Warriors took that away.

Bennett set down the next batter on strikes to put the Lady Knights down to their final out.

A ground ball to short was converted by the Lady Warriors to complete the 3-0 shutout win in game one.

Kailtynn Bennett threw the complete game shutout, allowing six hits and struck out nine without walking a batter.

Wabash Valley was led by the 3-4 day at the plate by Maddie Duncan. that included scoring two runs and driving in one.

Duncan was the only batter for Wabash Valley to record multiple hits in the game.

Maddie Fuller did the same for the Lady Knights, recording a pair of base hits in her three plate appearances against Bennett.

GAME TWO

The second game of the day, featured a back-and-forth affair between the two Great Rivers Athletic Conference teams.

Kenzie Tooley and Mariah Clark would square off against one another as the starting pitchers for the game. The two offenses, that were held mostly in check in the first game, looked to be dealing with the same over the first couple of frames in game two.

Tooley struck out two, with a ground out right back to the pitcher setting down the Lady Warriors quickly in the first.

Clark answered with a 1-2-3 inning of her own. The Lady Warriors retired Olney on a pair of fly balls and a strikeout, keeping the game scoreless through one inning of play.

The Lady Knights hurler continued to fool the Lady Warriors in the second.

Tooley had a near identical second inning to the first. A strikeout, ground out to the pitcher, and a strikeout would end the inning.

Olney Central’s righty struck out four of the first six batters she faced.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Knights offense showed signs of life.

Power hitting short stop Allyson O’Dell lined a double to leadoff the inning. O’Dell stood in scoring position to start the inning.

Clark would get help from her defense, with two good plays in left field to record back-to-back fly outs to the left fielder. Olney Central’s O’Dell was stuck at second on the two fly outs.

Wabash Valley danced out of the leadoff double danger, forcing a ground out to end the inning.

The first base runner reached base against Tooley in the third. A leadoff error put a runner on base.

Olney Central’s righty didn’t let that bother her. Back-to-back strikeouts, and a ground out to the pitcher, again, ended the threat.

Tooley struck out six batters through three innings.

Olney was able to finally get their offense on the board in the third. After nine inning of being held scoreless by Wabash Valley, the Lady Knights finally busted through.

Maddie Fuller reached base with a one out walk, to put a runner on the bases as the lineup turned over to the top.

Fellow freshman outfielder Abbi Lee follwed with a base hit, putting two runners on against Clark.

The Lady Warrior righty punched out the Lady Knights two hitter for out number two of the inning.

Brooke Miles was at the plate, and Allyson O’Dell was looming. Clark was trying to keep the run producing duo from making an impact.

Despite Clark’s best efforts, she could not hold the pair down.

Miles lined a base hit into the outfield that scored Fuller and moved Lee to third base with two outs.

The two out hitting was followed up by O’Dell. The short stop connected on her second hit in as many innings to knock home the second run of the half inning.

Olney Central seized the 2-0 lead at the end of the third.

Wabash Valley was able to get a run back, finally breaking through against the tough Tooley.

A two out solo home run was launched by Morgan Moxey to slice the two run lead in half. Moxey hit her sixth bomb of the year, and gave the Lady Warriors life.

Tooley kept the production to just one run, keeping her team ahead.

Olney again threatened in the fourth, but was unable to push across a run.

Erin Stanley led the inning off with a single. Tara Thompson ran for the first baseman, and move dot third on a grounder and an error.

Two on and two out, Clark worked out of the inning with her fifth strikeout of the game.

Wabash Valley took advantage of the Lady Knights miscues in the middle innings.

The Lady Warriors pushed across a run in the fifth behind back-to-back base hits to put runners on base.

Working back to record two outs, an error allowed the inning to continue and a run to score to tie the game at 2-2.

Tooley tried to limit the damage, but the bobble allowed Wabash Valley to tie.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Knights again put a runner in scoring position.

Cheyla Lamb, running for Miles and Amanda Bonesteel each reached second base.

Wabash Valley forced out Lamb and stranding, Bonesteel to end the threat.

The Lady Warriors again pounced on the Lady Knights. In the sixth, a one out base hit by Morgan Moxey gave the Lady Warriors the go-ahead run on base.

Paige Byrd lined a base hit into left field, scoring Moxey after a two out walk moved her to second.

Wabash Valley claimed the lead, 3-2.

Tooley kept the damage to just the one run, keeping her team in striking distance.

Fuller and Lee again was a thorn in the side of Mariah Clark.

Clark set the first two down in the bottom of the sixth inning, before Fuller stepped in.

The freshman center fielder collected a base hit, her third of the day.

Lee followed that with a base knock to put the go-ahead run on the bases for Olney Central.

Brenna Maikranz hit a slow rolling grounder to third. The Lady Warrior third baseman picked the ball up, but lost the race to the bag on the fielder’s choice. No out was recorded, and the bases were loaded with two outs.

Again, it was Brooke Miles at the plate.

The Lady Warriors knew how this story could likely end, and went to a reliever, the game one starter Kailtynn Bennett.

Bennett retired Miles in two of the three at-bats. Miles had a single against Bennett already on the day.

Miles lined a base hit to right field. Fuller scored easily and Lee raced around third. The freshman dove headfirst, sliding around the catcher’s tag to score the run.

The two-run single gave Olney Central the 4-3 lead.

Bennett kept the damage to just the two runs, forcing O’Dell to ground back to the pitcher to end the sixth.

The Lady Knights went to reliever Amanda Bonesteel to try and lock down the game in the seventh.

Wabash Valley was ready. The top of the order was up and jumped at the new arm.

Kennedy Harris singled and stole second base to start the inning.

Maddie Duncan drove home Harris on a single of her own, to tie the game at 4-4.

A third straight hit put two runners on with nobody out, Wabash Valley threatening to take the lead in the seventh.

Bonesteel answered with a strikeout to get the first out.

A base hit again put the pressure on, but back-t0-back grounders kept Wabash Valley from scoring.

The Lady Knights had to find a way to score against Bennett, after not having done so in the first game.

The righty continued where she left off, setting down the Lady Knights in order in the seventh.

With the game deadlocked at 4-4, extra innings was needed to decide the winner.

Wabash Valley exploded offensively in the eighth, all coming with two outs.

After back-to-back ground outs to retire the first two batters. The hit brigade began.

Five of the next six batters reached by a base hit, with one Lady Knight error thrown in during the streak.

After four base hits, and the error, Bonesteel was chased in the eighth.

Kenzie Tooley came back in the game and recorded an 8-5-4 out on a base hit where Bennett tried to stretch into a double.

The Lady Warriors scored four runs on the five base hits, busting the tied game open.

In the bottom half, Olney Central was trying to again bust through against Bennett.

Abbi Lee and Brenna Maikranz collected a pair of two out base hits.

Bennett escaped the jam, forcing a fly out to left field to end the game.

Wabash Valley escaped with the 8-4 extra innings victory.

Olney Central drops to 19-10 on the season after falling in the two tough battles with the Lady Warriors.

OLNEY CENTRAL 0 - WABASH VALLEY 3

OLNEY CENTRAL BATTING

Hits: Maddie Fuller - 2, Abbi Lee - 1, Brenna Maikranz - 1, Brooke Miles - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1

2B: Mackenzie Morgan - 1

SO: Abbi Lee - 2, Brenna Maikranz - 2, Brooke Miles - 1, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Ashtyn Clark - 1, Erikka Patterson - 1

OLNEY CETNRAL PITCHING

LP - Erika Turpin (9-4): 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

WABASH VALLEY BATTING

Hits: Maddie Duncan - 3, Kennedy Harris - 1, Kyndell Ethridge - 1, Morgan Moxey - 1, Madison Scott - 1

RBI: Maddie Duncan - 1, Morgan Moxey - 1, Sydni Cosby - 1

Runs: Maddie Duncan - 2, Kennedy Harris - 1

BB: Morgan Moxey - 1

SO: Kaitlynn Bennett - 1, Paige Byrd - 1

SB: Kennedy Harris - 1 (9)

WABASH VALLEY PITCHING

WP - Kaitlynn Bennett (9-2): 7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K

OLNEY CENTRAL 4 - WABASH VALLEY 8 (8 innings)

OLNEY CENTRAL BATTING

Hits: Abbi Lee - 3, Brooke Miles - 2, Allyson O’Dell - 2, Brenna Maikranz - 1, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Maddie Fuller - 1

2B: Allyson O’Dell - 1

RBI: Brooke Miles - 3, Allyson O’Dell - 1

Runs: Abbi Lee - 2, Maddie Fuller - 2

BB: Maddie Fuller - 1

SO: Brenna Maikranz - 2, Lauren Baker - 2, Abbi Lee - 1, Allyson O’Dell - 1, Lindsay Beasley - 1, Maddie Fuller - 1

OLNEY CENTRAL PITCHING

ND - Kenzie Tooley: 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

LP - Amanda Bonesteel (4-3): 1.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

WABASH VALLEY BATTING

Hits: Morgan Moxey - 3, Kennedy Harris - 2, Maddie Duncan - 2, Sydni Cosby - 2, Paige Byrd - 2, Madison Bauer - 2, Kyndell Ethridge - 1, Kaitlynn Bennett - 1

HR: Morgan Moxey - 1 (6)

RBI: Maddie Duncan - 2, Morgan Moxey - 2, Sydni Cosby - 1, Kaitlynn Bennett - 1, Paige Byrd - 1

Runs: Morgan Moxey - 3, Kennedy Harris - 2, Maddie Duncan - 1, Kyndell Ethridge - 1, Paige Byrd - 1

BB: Kaitlynn Bennett - 1

SO: Kyndell Ethridge - 2, Morgan Moxey - 2, Madison Scott - 2, Kennedy Harris - 1, Kaitlynn Bennet - 1, Madison Bauer - 1

SB: Kennedy Harris - 2 (10, 11)

WABASH VALLEY PITCHING

ND - Mariah Clark: 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 6 K

WP - Kaitlynn Bennett (10-2): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K