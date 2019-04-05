The Lady Leafs’ track team put together an impressive performance in their outdoor debut during the Geneseo Triangular at Bob Reade Field on April 2.

Geneseo’s Ali Rapps raced her way to title in the 300-meter hurdles and the 100 hurdles.

A freshman, Rapps set a blistering pace in the 100 hurdles finishing in 16.18 and winning the event by nearly two seconds.

Rapps was just as dominant in the 300 hurdles finishing in 48.24 a near four-second difference between second place.

Rapps added another win as a member of the Lady Leafs’ 4x100-relay team.

Geneseo’s Rapps, Sydne Sexton, Lanie Marshall and Savannah Reisner earned the title in 55.60.

A sophomore, Brenna McGuire had a strong showing earning titles in the shot put and the long jump.

McGuire finished with a distance of 15’3.25” in the long jump, and she launched a throw of 33’4” in the shot put.

Maddi Barickman earned Geneseo another field win with a title in the discus (104’1”).

The Lady Leafs had a strong showing in the 800 sweeping the top four spots.

Geneseo’s Josie Brown earned top honors in 2:25.00, Julia Poel was runner-up in 2:32.55, Esther Brown came in third in 2:35.05 and Lauren Belvel finished fourth in 2:41.90.

Evie Wilson captured the pole vault title clearing 9’6”, and Abby Reakes cleared 5’ in the high jump.

The Lady Leafs’ 4x800-relay team of Poel, Anna Pierce, Avery Magerkurth and Esther Brown won the title in 10:39.86.

Geneseo keep the winning combo together in the 4x400 relay with Poel, Pierce, Magerkurth and Esther Brown winning the title in 4:31.93.

Anna Snyder finished third in the 3200 in 14:45.59, and Barickman finished fourth in the 400 in 1:08.13.

Morgan Simms landed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 29’1.25”, and Reakes finished fifth in the 200 in 29.96.

The Lady Leafs’ 4x200-relay team of Alexys Johnson, Hannah Rakestraw, Emily Ryerson and Gracie Erickson finished third in the 4x200 relay in 2:07.06.

Geneseo’s Joci Hasson finished ninth in the 1600 in 7:45.85.