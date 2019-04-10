Senior right-hander Reid Doll turned in his second straight stellar outing on the mound to tie the team lead with two wins. Doll (2-1, 2.42 ERA) turned in a complete game win, tossing all seven innings allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 11 batters. Behind Doll’s tremendous turn in the rotation, Olney picked up a Little Illini Conference win over the Casey-Westfield Warriors, on the road. It was not just Doll that turned in a good day on the diamond. Olney received another solid day at the plate from sophomore Gavin Dorn, junior Trevor Zuber, and returning junior Jace Greenwood. Dorn, the sophomore playing right field, reached base in all four of his plate appearances. The right-handed hitter continued to add to his team lead in hits, doubles, runs batted in, and runs scored. Gavin Dorn collected his sixth double and 14th run batted in and scored. Dorn went 2-2 with a pair of walks in the Tigers victory. Trevor Zuber has been a big piece of the Tigers as well this early part of the season. Olney’s junior righty collected a trio of hits, including his second double of the season, two runs batted in and scored a run of his own as the teams designated hitter. Jace Greenwood made his return to the lineup after missing time do to a hand injury. The junior showed no signs of his injury when he went 2-4 on the day. The speedster hit a double, drove in two runs, and scored two runs while stealing his third base of the season. Sophomore second baseman Braden Flanagan continues to get on base at the top of the order. Flanagan drew a pair of walks, adding to his team high now up to 11, and scored two more runs. Flanagan’s 12 trails only Dorn’s team high 14. While on the base paths, Flanagan stole a base, his team leading fifth stolen base. Olney collected just eight hits as a team, seven from the trio of Dorn, Zuber, and Greenwood. Sophomore Cole Lambird went 1-1 on the day with a double and a walk. Lambird’s hit moves his average to .400 on the year, and ties for a team high at a .571 on base percentage. Olney grabbed the lead early, behind a balk and Jace Greenwood base hit. Flanagan walked and moved to third, forcing a balk which allowed him to score. The next pitch saw Greenwood loop a base hit that allowed speedster Gavin Dorn to score from second base. Greenwood advanced on the throw home, and then to third on a wild pitch. That setup Trevor Zuber’s RBI single. Olney jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Reid Doll went to work on the mound. The senior set down the side behind good defense behind him. Flanagan and Zach Duenas turned an inning ending double play to end the first. Olney added two more in the second. Gavin Dorn launched a double, scoring Cole Lambird and Flanagan. Leading 5-0, Doll began his strikeouts on the day, with a 1-2-3 inning in the second. Doll kept the game at 5-0 through three innings, again striking out a pair. After holding Olney scoreless in the third and fourth innings, Casey-Westfield looked to break through against Doll. Olney’s righty responded with by striking out the side in the fourth. After Doll silenced the Warriors, the Tigers offense went back to work. Dorn drew a leadoff walk in front of back-to-back RBI doubles by Greenwood and Zuber. Gage Stevens pushed across another run with sacrifice fly that scored Zuber. Reid Doll had his hardest worked inning in the fifth. A one out hit by pitch and two out walk put two runners on base. Doll worked out of the jam, forcing a groundout to end the frame, keeping Casey-Westfield scoreless. Gavin Dorn stole home in the sixth to push the Tigers lead to 9-0. The Tigers threatened in the seventh, but could not score, as Doll went back out to the mound for the complete game shutout. The six-foot-five senior set down the Warriors, in order, to pick up the win. Doll now ties fellow senior Braden Adams with two wins. The senior Doll now holds the lead in team strikeouts (26) and innings pitched (17.1) on the year. Olney’s 9-0 win over Casey-Westfield improves the Tigers 6-5 on the season, and 2-0 in the Little Illini Conference. OLNEY 9 - CASEY-WESTFIELD 0 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Trevor Zuber - 3, Gavin Dorn - 2, Jace Greenwood - 2, Cole Lambird - 1 2B: Trevor Zuber - 1, Gavin Dorn - 1, Jace Greenwood - 1, Cole Lambird - 1 RBI: Trevor Zuber - 2, Gavin Dorn - 2, Jace Greenwood - 2, Gage Stevens - 1 Runs: Gavin Dorn - 3, Braden Flanagan - 2, Jace Greenwood - 2, Cole Lambird - 1, Trevor Zuber - 1 BB: Gavin Dorn - 2, Braden Flanagan - 2, Cole Lambird - 1, Austin Nuttall - 1, Isaac Bradley - 1, Gavin Mays - 1 SO: Braden Flanagan - 2, Zach Duenas - 1, Quinn Miller - 1, Isaac Pampe - 1, Chase Travis - 1 SB: Gavin Mays - 2 (2,3), Gavin Dorn - 1 (1), Trevor Zuber - 1 (1), Braden Flanagan - 1 (5), Jace Greenwood - 1 (3) OLNEY PITCHING WP - Reid (2-1): 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K CASEY-WESTFIELD BATTING Hits: Ashton Rodgers - 2, Thor Stepina - 1 BB: Payne Austin SO: Jackson Hillis - 2, A.J. Stepping - 2, Layden Duniphan - 1, Rece Overbeck - 1, Alex Rodriguez - 1, Will Hosselton - 1, Payne Austin - 1, Brayson Chrysler - 1, Thor Stepina - 1 CASEY-WESTFIELD PITCHING LP - Anthony Rodgers: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Rece Overbeck: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Payne Austin: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB Brayson Chrysler: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jackson Hillis: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB UP NEXT The Olney Tigers will return to Little Illini Conference play on Thursday. The Tigers will host the Paris Tigers in league play at Bill Millspaugh Field. Olney’s battle with Paris is scheduled for a 4:30 pm start time.