PRINCETON — Annawan-Wethersfield won five events during the girls side of the Howard-Monier Invitational, held Tuesday at the Frank and Marion Rathje Track.

Originally scheduled for April 4, the meet was postponed by weather and rescheduled to be run concurrently with the boys meet.

That meant for A-W, Bureau Valley and St. Bede, they were competing in their third meet over four days. Even leg tired, A-W showed its depth in the distance events while Bureau Valley excelled in the sprint relays and the throws while St. Bede filled the short runs with entrants.

“The girls’ legs are tired and they’re hurting,” said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Ann Heller. “But we’re using this week to build up and strengthen. It’s a conditioning week. And I told them we’re not even going to worry about times until next week.”

Bureau Valley took first with 190 points, St. Bede was second at 132 and A-W was third at 131. Princeton was fourth at 62 and Peoria Christian fifth at 17.

Two records fell, both to Bureau Valley’s sprint relay teams. BV’s relays featured three-event winner Kamryn Kolb in the anchor spot and included Marissa Endress and Molly Bohm in the first and third legs.

In the 4x100, which had Carly Konneck in the second leg, Bureau Valley finished in 51.33 seconds. That beat the 52.81 set by an Amboy-LaMoille team on April 12, 2016.

In the 4x200, which had Madison Morrow in the second leg, Bureau Valley finished in 1:49.72. That eclipsed the previous best of 1:51.34 set by Princeton in 2004.

Annawan-Wethersfield contended in both races, finishing fourth in the 4x100 in 57.22 and third in the 4x200 in 20:01.45.

Annawan-Wethersfield was strongest in the distance relays, however.

In the last event, ran under stadium lights around 8:30 p.m., A-W won the 4x400 relay with St. Bede a distant second place. A-W’s time was 4:35.72. The team was Rachel Gomez, Ally Celus, Whitney Johnson and Crystal Musgrave.

Earlier, A-W won the 4x800 with Johnson, Gomez, Paige Horrie and Musgrave. It finished in 10:58.48, almost a minute faster than runnerup Bureau Valley.

Relay team members shined in their individual runs. Musgrave won the 800 in 2:38.60 and Gomez was second in that event in 2:40.23.

Johnson came from behind and overtook Brady Mudge of St. Bede in the last 70 meters to win the 1,600 in 6:38.37. Horrie, also in that race, made up ground too and ended up tied with Mudge of St. Bede for second in 6:31.06.

A-W’s other win came in the long jump. Madison Rusk had a winning leap of 14 feet, 1 ½ inches. Payton Giordano of St. Bede was second at 13-11 and Sydney Lambert of A-W was third at 13-8 ½.

Kolb, who set the meet record of 17-2 ½ in the event last year, competed in the triple jump instead. Kolb was third in the triple jump, won by teammate Jade Aber. A-W’s Lambert was fourth at 28-5 and Taylor Lay was fifth at 27-10 ½.

BV’s Saige Barnett won the shot put and the discus. She was 4 ¾ inches shy of her meet shot put record, set last year.

A-W’s Cassidy Miller was third in the shot put at 33-11 ¾. With the third flight of the discus conducted in the twilight after sunset, A-W’s Gabi Robinson was fourth at 81-10 and Miller was fifth at 78-3.

A-W’s other ribbon winners:

Emily Miller was second in the high jump at 4-6. Brody Garcia was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 1:04.82. Samarea Hines was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 23.08. Rachel Cook was third in the 3,200 in 14:39.42. Horrie was third in the 400 in 1:11.29. Emily Miller was sixth in the 200 in 30.87. And in the 100, Rusk was fourth in 14.25 and Celus was fifth in 14.73.

Howard-Monier Coed Track & Field Invitational, hosted By Princeton High School, Tuesday April 9, 2019

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1) 190 Bureau Valley Storm

2) 132 St. Bede Bruins

3) 131 Annawan-Wethersfield Titans

4) 62 Princeton Tigers

5) 17 Peoria Christian Chargers

GIRLS TRACK RESULTS

Note: New meet records in the girls 4X100 and 4X200 Relays

100 Meter Dash

1. Hallie McGuire, ST BE, 13.91; 2. Jaden Childs, PEO C, 13.93; 3. Marissa Endress, BU VA, 14.11; 4. Madison Rusk, A-W, 14.25; 5. Ally Celus, A-W, 14.73; 6. Allison Larkin, BU VA, 14.76; 7. Macy Bosnich, ST BE, 14.76; 8. Anna Postula, ST BE, 14.80; 9. Kaitlyn Storm, PRIN, 14.99; 10. Elizabeth Sullivan, BU VA, 15.01; 11. McKenna Whitmer, A-W, 15.11; 12. Emily Szczepaniak, ST BE, 15.11; 13. Abby Nawa, ST BE, 15.14; 14. Ella Entas, BU VA, 15.58; 15. Trista Dunn, A-W, 15.74; 16. Aleanna Mendoza, ST BE, 15.79; 17. Ashten Wilson, PRIN, 16.23; 18. Hailey Tranchita, BU VA, 16.32; 19. Ellie Geldean, BU VA, 16.37; 20. Ida Kappel-Boysen, PRIN, 16.79; 21. Courtlynn Carrell, BU VA, 17.04; 22. Paige Kraml, ST BE, 18.41.

200 Meter Dash

1. Kamryn Kolb, BU VA, 27.00; 2. Hallie McGuire, ST BE, 29.02; 3. Anna Postula, ST BE, 29.79; 4. Abby Nawa, ST BE, 30.38; 5. Macy Bosnich, ST BE, 30.51; 6. Emily Miller, A-W, 30.87; 7. Jennifer Etheridge, BU VA, 31.53; 8. Trista Dunn, A-W, 31.60; 9. Hope Crouch, PRIN, 32.02; 10. Payton Giordano, ST BE, 32.05; 11. Isabelle Gerber, PRIN, 33.47; 12. Ellie Geldean, BU VA, 33.90; 13. Ashten Wilson, PRIN, 35.22; 14. Courtlynn Carrell, BU VA, 36.40; 15. Paige Kraml, ST BE, 36.69

400 Meter Dash

1. Abby Nawa, ST BE, 69.26; 2. Sterling Horner, BU VA, 70.31; 3. Paige Horrie, A-W, 71.29; 4. Payton Giordano, ST BE, 73.76; 5. Abbie George, ST BE, 74.98; 6. Pamela Needs, ST BE, 75.78; 7. Isabelle Gerber, PRIN, 76.78; 8. Bekah Workman, PRIN, 78.27; 9. Ashten Wilson, PRIN, 1:21.64; 10. Keeley Robinson, PRIN, 1:23.21; 11. Clara Jape, A-W, 1:27.00; 12. Courtlynn Carrell, BU VA, 1:27.02

800 Meter Run

1. Crystal Musgrave, A-W, 2:38.60; 2. Rachel Gomez, A-W, 2:40.23; 3. Jenna Loftus, PRIN, 2:41.55; 4. Pamela Needs, ST BE, 2:56.87; 5. Hannah Williams, BUVA, 3:05.14; 6. Allie Evans, PEO C, 3:07.06; 7. Nubia Sajuan, ST BE, 3:08.93; 8. Jennifer Etheridge, BU VA, 3:11.23

1600 Meter Run

1. Whitney Johnson, A-W, 6:08.54; 2. Elizabeth Orwig, PRIN, 6:09.92; 3. Brady Mudge, ST BE, 6:28.37; 4. Paige Horrie, A-W, 6:31.06; 5. Carolina Sass, BUVA, 6:35.26; 6. Alicia Backer, BU VA, 6:38.58; 7. Chiara Hendrix, A-W, 7:18.01; 8. Riley DeMay, A-W, 9:05.70

3200 Meter Run

1. Brady Mudge, ST BE, 13:52.32; 2. Elizabeth Orwig, PRIN, 14:21.55; 3. Rachel Cook, A-W, 14:39.42; 4. Addie Roat, PEO C, 15:20.08; 5. Riley DeMay, A-W, 18:53.68

100 Meter Hurdles

1. Madison Morrow, BU VA, 17.99; 2. Tiffaney Vanous, BUVA, 18.97; 3. Ashley Nordstrom, BUVA, 20.23; 4. Sophie Evans, PEO C, 22.96; 5. Samarea Hines, A-W, 23.08

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Jenna Loftus, PRIN, 52.73; 2. Jade Aber, BUVA, 53.70; 3. Madison Morrow, BUVA, 55.62; 4. Ashley Nordstrom, BU VA, 63.27; 5. Brody Garcia, A-W, 64.82

4 x 100 Meter Relay

1. Bureau Valley Storm (Marissa Endress, Carly Konneck, Molly Bohm, Kamryn Kolb), 51.32;(NEW MEET RECORD) 2. St. Bede Bruins (Antonia Cattani, Macy Bosnich, Anna Postula, Hallie McGuire), 53.25; 3. Bureau Valley Storm 'B' (Lexie Marquez, Allison Larkin, Kyssa Newsom, Tiffaney Vanous), 56.60; 4. Annawan-Wethersfield Titans (Madison Rusk, Ally Celus, McKenna Whitmer, Taylor Lay), 57.22; 5. Princeton Tigers (Audri Jennings, Addilyn Glass, Kaitlyn Storm, Zoe Starkey), 57.27

4 x 200 Meter Relay

1. Bureau Valley Storm (Marissa Endress, Carly Konneck, Molly Bohm, Kamryn Kolb), 1:49.71 (NEW MEET RECORD); 2. St. Bede Bruins (Antonia Cattani, Macy Bosnich, Anna Postula, Hallie McGuire), 1:55.31; 3. Annawan-Wethersfield Titans (Madison Rusk, Ally Celus, Emily Miller, Taylor Lay), 2:01.45; 4. Bureau Valley Storm (Lexie Marquez, Lauryn Hartz, Tiffaney Vanous, Ella Entas), 2:02.37; 5. Princeton Tigers (Audri Jennings, Addilyn Glass, Zoe Starkey, Hope Crouch), 2:07.66

4 x 400 Meter Relay

1. Annawan-Wethersfield Titans (Rachel Gomez, Ally Celus, Whitney Johnson, Crystal Musgrave), 4:35.72; 2. St. Bede Bruins (Abby Nawa, Payton Giordano, Abbie George, Miranda Mazzorana), 4:47.83; 3. Princeton Tigers (Audri Jennings, Gwen Harris, Elizabeth Orwig, Jenna Loftus), 4:54.10

4 x 800 Meter Relay

1. Annawan-Wethersfield Titans (Whitney Johnson, Rachel Gomez, Paige Horrie, Crystal Musgrave), 10:58.48; 2. Bureau Valley Storm (Alicia Backer, Hannah Williams, Elizabeth Sullivan, Carolina Sass), 11:52.00; 3. St. Bede Bruins (Pamela Needs, Nubia Sajuan, Abbie George, Mary Lowery), 12:23.82; 4. Princeton Tigers (Hope Crouch, Gwen Harris, Isabelle Gerber, Bekah Workman), 12:44.10

High Jump

1. Christine Senica, STBE, 4-08; 2. Emily Miller, A-W, 4-06; 3. Anya Kauffman, PRIN, 4-02

Pole Vault

1. Molly Bohm, BU VA, 8-06; 2. Elizabeth Sullivan, BU VA, 7-06; 3. Ashley Nordstrom, BU VA, 6-06; 4. Madison Morrow, BU VA, J6-06; 5. Jade Aber, BU VA, J6-06; 6. Lexie Marquez, BU VA, 6-00; 7. Allison Larkin, BU VA, J6-00

Long Jump

1. Madison Rusk, A-W, 14-01.50; 2. Payton Giordano, ST BE, 13-11; 3. Sydney Lambert, A-W, 13-08.50; 4. Kaitlyn Storm, PRIN, 13-05.50; 5. Kyssa Newsom, BU VA, 13-03; 6. Allison Larkin, BU VA, 13-02.50; 7. Ida Kappel-Boysen, PRIN, 13-00; 8. Aleanna Mendoza, ST BE, 12-10.50; 9. Ashten Wilson, PRIN, 12-06; 10. Sophie Evans, PEO C, 11-07.50

Triple Jump

1. Jade Aber, BUVA, 33-05.50; 2. Carly Konneck, BU VA, 32-00.75; 3. Kamryn Kolb, BUVA, 31-08; 4. Sydney Lambert, A-W, 28-05; 5. Taylor Lay, A-W, 27-10.50; 6. Lauryn Hartz, BUVA, 27-09.50; 7. Zoe Starkey, PRIN, 25-11; 8. Trista Dunn, A-W, 25-07.50; 9. Anya Kauffman, PRIN, 25-03

Shot Put

1. Saige Barnett, BU VA, 38-10.75; 2. Jane Barnes, ST BE, 34-04.25; 3. Cassidy Miller, A-W, 33-11.75; 4. Brooke York, BU VA, 30-07; 5. Madison Richards, PRIN, 29-09; 6. Ashley Nordstrom, BU VA, 29-04; 7. Brody Garcia, A-W, 26-09; 8. Emily Miller, A-W, 26-06; 9. Destinee Jaquez, A-W, 25-11.50; 10. Jaden Hart, ST BE, 25-07.25; 11. Carli Wright, PRIN, 25-05; 12. Allie Evans, PEO C, 24-08; 13. Gabi Robinson, A-W, 24-05.75; 14. Olivia Eiken, PRIN, 24-03; 15. Berklee Linnig, ST BE, 24-00.75; 16. Rylee McGunnigal, ST BE, 23-06; 17. Samarea Hines, A-W, 23-04.25; 18. Brooklyn Smith, A-W, 22-00; 19. Mia Hernandez, BU VA, 18-07.50; 20. Sabrina Zhang, ST BE, 16-07; 21. Marina McClane, PRIN, 15-00

Discus Throw

1. Saige Barnett, BU VA, 111-00; 2. Jane Barnes, ST BE, 96-09; 3. Brooke York, BU VA, 92-09; 4. Gabi Robinson, A-W, 81-10; 5. Cassidy Miller, A-W, 78-03; 6. Berklee Linnig, STBE, 77-01; 7. Brody Garcia, A-W, 70-01; 8. Destinee Jaquez, A-W, 67-06; 9. Carli Wright, PRIN, 63-10; 10. Rylee McGunnigal, ST BE, 62-01; 11. Olivia Eiken, PRIN, 59-05; 12. Madison Richards, PRIN, 58-00; 13. Brooklyn Smith, A-W, 55-08; 14. Jaden Hart, STBE, 55-00; 15. Samarea Hines, A- W, 52-08; 16. Sabrina Zhang, ST BE, 49-05; 17. Mia Hernandez, BVA, 46-02; 18. Marina McClane, PRIN, 33-02