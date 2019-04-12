The Maple Leafs’ tennis team swept United Township and opened Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference play with a sweep of Rochelle.

United Township at Geneseo

The Maple Leafs swept the varsity matches at Geneseo High School Tennis Courts on April 3.

Geneseo’s Mason Miller had a strong showing at No. 1 singles winning his match 6-2, 6-1, and Griffin Tracey was just as dominant earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Luke Chaney and Ryan Morgan earned a win at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-4 score, and Mason Smith and Thomas Robinson cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

Geneseo’s Josh Beeth and Carter Stephenson teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 doubles win.

Rochelle at Geneseo

The Maple Leafs continued to dominate in dual play sweeping Rochelle 5-0 at the Geneseo High School Tennis Courts on April 9.

Tracey nabbed a win at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory, and Danny Ford stepped in at No. 2 singles and earned a 7-5, 6-0 win.

Chaney and Morgan continued to roll in doubles taking the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-1.

Smith and Robinson came away with a flawless victory at No. 2 doubles winning, 6-0, 6-0, and Beeth and Stephenson finished the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win.