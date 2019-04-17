PRINCETON — The Kewanee boys track team won five events at the 65th annual Ferris Invitational on Tuesday.

Kewanee also had three second-place finishers and four third-place finishers.

Kewanee took third in the team scoring with 190 points.

It was the school’s highest point total since 2000 — when it accumulated 246 points and shared the team title with Rochelle.

Kewanee coach Jeff King saw improvements across the board.

“They’re all moving up, creeping in the right direction,” he said, pointing out the gains made by distance runners and competitors in the discus and shot. “It’s not just on the track. It’s everywhere.”

In fact, the point total might have been higher with a couple of breaks. “We missed some opportunities early in the meet,” he said. “In the 1,600 and we had a couple of relays disqualified where we had easy points. Mistakes.”

Gabe Johnson and Calvin Desplinter — the team’s entrants in the 3,200-meter run — set the tone for the afternoon. The sophomore distance runners took first and third in the eight-lap race. Johnson finished in 11 minutes, 7.39 seconds; Desplinter in 11:25.22, both personal bests.

Meanwhile, Kewanee picked up a first and a third in the long jump. Jeremiah Israel was only a half-inch shy of the mark he made here a week ago for the Howard-Monier Invitational. This time he went 20 feet 8 inches in a leap off the running board. Teammate Kavon Russell was third at 20-3.

In the throwing area, junior Xavier Crowe had two second-place finishes. His shot put went 43-feet even and his discus throw beat his previous best by 17 feet at 117 feet, 7 inches. Kewanee’s Joey Getz also scored a point in the shot with a put of 33-0.

Kewanee scored in other field events. Russell was second in the high jump at 5-10. Teammate Niko Powe went 5-0 for eighth place. Noel Valazquez was third in the triple jump at 37-1 ½ and Xander Gruszeczka was seventh at 34-2 ½. In the pole vault, Gruszeczka was fifth at 9-feet and Keagan Anderson sixth at 8-feet.

Kewanee sophomore sprinter Melcon DeJesus had another banner day, winning the 400, anchoring a winning relay and challenging Hall’s one-two punch of Marshall Walk and Steven Brust in the dashes.

DeJesus won the 400 by making a move on the final turn and pulling away from Hall’s Ethan Cattani in the home stretch. DeJesus crossed the line in 52.39 seconds, well ahead of Cattani’s 53.97. Matthew Marcum of Rock Falls was third.

In the 200, DeJesus leaned across the line, nipping Walk, while Brust was third. DeJesus’ winning time was 22.83.

Earlier, Walk and Brust got the better of DeJesus in the 100. Walk won in 11.17 seconds, Brust was second in 11.19 and DeJesus was third in 11.25. Elijah Johnson of Rock Falls was fourth in 11.52.

In the meet’s final event, DeJesus anchored Kewanee’s 4x400 relay, which won in 3:43.44. The other members of the 4x400 team were Russell at the start, Daniel Sanchez in the second leg and Powe in the third leg.

“I think it’s really gotten strong,” King said. “They need to work on their handoffs. Malcon didn’t run a hard leg, he was just running for the win. They could have PR’d tonight. The front three did a really good job.”

Kewanee’s other competitors in the sprints were Tim Nolan, who was sixth in the 100 in 11.68, Gruszeczka, who was 10th in the 200 in 26.39, and Sanchez, who was ninth in the 400 in 59.92.

Nolan was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 44.45 and Velazquez was seventh in 46.47. Velazquez also was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 17.99.

Powe was fourth in the 800 in 2:17.79 and Billy Hggins was 11st in 2:45.73. Colin VanStechelman was sixth in the 1,600 in 5:13.41.

The meet, originally scheduled for Monday, had been rescheduled because of the 8 ½ inches of snow that fell on Princeton on Sunday. The track was cold and slow, and no meet records were set.

Hall’s sprint relay team came the closest to challenging for one, however. That was the 4x100 record of 44.14 seconds that was set by Rock Falls in 1999 and matched three times since. Hall’s swift team of Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Christian Stefanik and Walk finished in 44.22.

Keyon Wolber, a senior from Rock Falls was awarded the meet’s MVP award in a selection by coaches. Wolber won the high jump at 6-feet, the 110 hurdles in 15.75 and the 300 hurdles in 42.16

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1) 229 Rock Falls Rockets

2) 200 Princeton Tigers

3) 190 Kewanee Boilers

4) 178 Hall Red Devils

5) 90 Mendota Trojans

6) 62 St. Bede Bruins

COMBINED TEAM SCORES

1) 481 Rock Falls Rockets

2) 362 Hall Red Devils

3) 343 Kewanee Boilers

4) 305 Princeton Tigers

5) 191 Mendota Trojans

6) 159 St. Bede Bruins

BOYS RESULTS

100 METER DASH

1. Marshall Walk, HALL, 11.17; 2. Steven Brust, HALL, 11.19; 3. Melcon DeJesus, KEW, 11.24; 4. Elijah Johnson, RF, 11.52; 5. Austin Torri, STBE, 11.58; 6. Tim Nolan, KEW, 11.68; 7. Cody Jenner, MEN, 11.70; 8. Keegan Fogarty, PRIN, 11.79; 9. Keyon Wolber, RF, 11.94; 10. Eddy Sandoval, MEN, 11.96; 11. Matt Lucas, PRIN, 12.30; 12. Logan Zeglis, STBE, 12.79

100 METER DASH THROWERS

1. Drew Harp, PRIN, 12.01; 2. Jeremiah Israel, KEW, 12.53; 3. Nick Lough, STBE, 13.01; 4. Josh Woodard, RF, 13.98; 5. Zach Tieman, HALL, 14.09; 6. Gustavo Salinas, MEN, 15.86

200 METER DASH

1. Melcon DeJesus, KEW, 22.83; 2. Marshall Walk, HALL, 22.86; 3. Steven Brust, HALL, 23.20; 4. Elijah Johnson, RF, 23.56; 5. Conner Workman, PRIN, 23.90; 6. Adrian Ibarra, RF, 24.07; 7. Austin Torri, STBE, 24.36; 8. Chris Sandoval, MEN, 25.06; 9. Ethan Sramek, STBE, 25.44; 10. Xander Gruszeczka, KEW, 26.39; 11. Emiliano Arteaga, MEN, 26.73

400 METER DASH

1. Melcon DeJesus, KEW, 52.39; 2. Ethan Cattani, HALL, 53.97; 3. Matthew Marcum, RF, 54.52; 4. Devin Soldati, HALL, 54.57; 5. Booker Cross, RF, 56.48; 6. Eddy Sandoval, MEN, 57.23; 7. Alex May, PRIN, 58.95; 8. Timmy Croissant, STBE, 59.76; 9. Daniel Sanchez, KEW, 59.92; 10. Ashton Davis, PRIN, 60.23; 11. Anthony Hernandez, STBE, 64.45; 12. Nick Trump, MEN, 64.70

800 METER RUN

1. Matt Laws, RF, 2:06.24; 2. Devin Soldati, HALL, 2:08.18; 3. Anthony Hernandez, STBE, 2:10.65; 4. Niko Powe, KEW, 2:17.79; 5. Reece Bohms, PRIN, 2:20.74; 6. Cameron Matejka, RF, 2:22.99; 7. Jake May, PRIN, 2:27.43; 8. Zeben Parochetti, HALL, 2:27.45; 9. Tyler Preston, MEN, 2:29.77; 10. Sam Lawrence, MEN, 2:41.16; 11. Billy Huggins, KEW, 2:45.73

1600 METER RUN

1. Dawson Smith, RF, 4:37.52; 2. Luke Peacock, PRIN, 4:58.39; 3. Javier DeLaTorre, RF, 4:59.93; 4. Mack Williams, PRIN, 5:06.42; 5. Jose Sandoval, MEN, 5:12.71; 6. Colin VanStechelman, KEW, 5:13.41; 7. Kaden Crowther, HALL, 5:36.62; 8. Zeben Parochetti, HALL, 5:37.90

3200 METER RUN:

1. Gabe Johnson, KEW, 11:07.39; 2. Cameron Gonzalez, RF, 11:18.27; 3. Calvin DeSplinter, KEW, 11:25.22; 4. Dillion Forbeck, PRIN, 11:31.26; 5. John Cid, RF, 11:35.13; 6. Jose Sandoval, MEN, 11:42.69; 7. Zeben Parochetti, HALL, 12:20.43; 8. Kaden Crowther, HALL, 12:37.18; 9. Eli Crouch, PRIN, 13:15.55

110 METER HURDLES

1. Keyon Wolber, RF, 15.75; 2. Nathan Allen, PRIN, 16.25; 3. Zach Roebuck, STBE, 16.34; 4. Jalen Johnson, RF, 17.12; 5. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 17.99; 6. Christian Kinnamon, PRIN, 19.09; 7. Damien Magallenes, MEN, 19.50; 8. Tanner Englehaupt, HALL, 20.58; 9. Jerry Piccolo, HALL, 20.77

300 METER HURDLES

1. Keyon Wolber, RF, 42.16; 2. Zach Roebuck, STBE, 43.33; 3. Nathan Allen, PRIN, 43.65; 4. Jalen Johnson, RF, 44.00; 5. Tim Nolan, KEW, 44.45; 6. Christian Kinnamon, PRIN, 46.21; 7. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 46.47; 8. Tanner Englehaupt, HALL, 47.11; 9. Jerry Piccolo, HALL, 51.89; 10. Gavin Huffaker, MEN, 55.97

4 x 100 METER RELAY

1. Hall (Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Christian Stefaniak, Marshall Walk), 44.22; 2. Rock Falls (Matthew McGrady, Elijah Johnson, Adrian Ibarra, Matthew Marcum), 45.24; 3. Mendota (Cody Jenner, Emiliano Arteaga, Chris Sandoval, Eddy Sandoval), 46.60; 4. St. Bede (Timmy Croissant, Zach Roebuck, Ethan Sramek, Austin Torri), 47.12; 5. Princeton (Logan Glancy, Ethan Thompson, Eli Grundman, Nathan Allen), 47.22

4 x 200 METER RELAY

1. Hall (Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Christian Stefaniak, Marshall Walk), 1:33.14; 2. Princeton (Logan Glancy, Keegan Fogarty, Ethan Thompson , Conner Workman), 1:37.68; 3. St. Bede (Timmy Croissant, Zach Roebuck, Ethan Sramek, Austin Torri), 1:39.68; 4. Mendota (Chris Sandoval, Emiliano Arteaga, Jae'Shaun Hughes, Cole Stremlau), 1:42.52

4 x 400 METER RELAY

1. Kewanee (Kavon Russell, Isaac Morales, Melcon DeJesus, Daniel Sanchez), 3:43.44; 2. Rock Falls (Devon Parker, Matt Laws, Matthew Marcum, Dawson Smith), 3:44.60; 3. Princeton (Logan Glancy, Eli Grundman, Alex May, Nathan Allen), 3:49.63; 4. Hall (Christian Stefaniak, Daniel Moreno , Tanner Englehaupt, Ethan Cattani), 3:55.23; 5. Mendota (Damien Magallenes, Nick Trump, Gavin Huffaker, Jae'Shaun Hughes), 4:28.03

4 x 800 METER RELAY

1. Rock Falls (Devon Parker, Matt Laws, Javier DeLaTorre, Dawson Smith), 8:49.30; 2. Princeton (Jake May, Reece Bohms, Mack Williams, Luke Peacock), 9:22.52; 3. Hall (Daniel Moreno, Kaden Crowther, Zack Bosi, Ethan Cattani), 10:15.77; 4. Kewanee (Connor Bryan, Cavius Reed, Austin Hall, Billy Huggins), 11:09.22

HIGH JUMP

1. Keyon Wolber, RF, 6-00; 2. Kavon Russell, KEW, 5-10; 3. Jalen Johnson, RF, 5-06; 4. Jake Jackson, STBE, 5-04; 5. Tanner Englehaupt, HALL, J5-04; 6. Max Taylor, PRIN, 5-02; 7. Jae'Shaun Hughes, MEN, 5-00; 8. Niko Powe, KEW, J5-00.

POLE VAULT

1. Eli Grundman, PRIN, 12-06; 2. Devon Parker, RF, 11-00; 3. Reid Smith, PRIN, 10-06; 4. Bud Hillard, RF, 9-06; 5. Xander Gruszeczka, KEW, 9-00; 6. Keagan Anderson, KEW, 8-00; 7. Caleb Savitch, HALL, J8-00

LONG JUMP

1. Jeremiah Israel, KEW, 20-08; 2. Conner Workman, PRIN, 20-07.50; 3. Kavon Russell, KEW, 20-03; 4. Devin Soldati, HALL, 19-05; 5. Adrian Ibarra, RF, 19-04.50; 6. Cody Jenner, MEN, 19-04.25; 7. Josue Arteaga, MEN, 17-09.50; 8. Bryson Murray, RF, 17-03.50; 9. Matt Lucas, PRIN, 17-02.50; 10. Jerry Piccolo, HALL, 14-09; 11. Logan Zeglis, STBE, 14-07

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Devin Soldati, HALL, 40-03.50; 2. Conner Workman, PRIN, 39-05.50; 3. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 37-01.50; 4. Booker Cross, RF, 36-11.50; 5. Zack Bosi, HALL, 36-01; 6. Josue Arteaga, MEN, 34-07; 7. Xander Gruszeczka, KEW, 34-02.50; 8. Keegan Fogarty, PRIN, 33-02.50; 9. Alan Carter, RF, 32-10.

SHOT PUT

1. Kyle Degutis, PRIN, 45-11.50; 2. Xavier Crowe, KEW, 43-00; 3. Drew Harp, PRIN, 41-02.75; 4. Cole Stremlau, MEN, 37-08.25; 5. Ben Blackburn, RF, 37-03; 6. Josh Woodard, RF, 35-08.75; 7. Greg Larsen, HALL, 33-10.50; 8. Raul Gonzalez, MEN, 33-01; 9. Joey Getz, KEW, 33-00; 10. Christian Stefaniak, HALL, 32-07; 11. Jake Jackson, STBE, 27-01; 12. Nick Lough, STBE, 27-00

DISCUS THROW

1. Grant Foes, PRIN, 126-05; 2. Xavier Crowe, KEW, 117-07; 3. Pierce Miller, PRIN, 116-05; 4. Kevin Lewis, MEN, 114-09; 5. Jeremiah Israel, KEW, 110-11; 6. Cole Stremlau, MEN, 106-00; 7. Zach Tieman, HALL, 98-02; 8. Jeremiah Burtlow, RF, 90-00; 9. Josh Woodard, RF, 87-00; 10. Jeff Delaney, HALL, 85-00; 11. Nick Lough, STBE, 77-04; 12. Jake Jackson, STBE, 75-09