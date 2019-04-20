Pontiac track

Pontiac’s boys’ track team is looking pretty good in the triple jump for the coming years as freshman Kodi Davis and sophomore Donovan Murphy set personal-best marks while competing at the Metamora A-B-C meet Friday.

Both finished in first place in the unique set up. Murphy won in Class A with a mark of 41 feet, 4 inches. Davis won Class B at 42 feet.

Also winning was the 4x800 relay team of Ethan Schickel, Sam Fogarty, Jack Fogarty and Joshua Davies in Class A with a time of 8 minutes, 36.55 seconds.

Pontiac’s 4x400 team of Jack Fogarty, Murphy, Schickel and Davies had a second-place time of 3:39.29.

Also placing first for the Indians were Sam Fogarty in the Class B 800 at 2:09.57 and Paul Giordano in the Class C 3,200 at 11:50.67.

Scoring second-place points in Class A were Murphy in the 400 at 54.05 seconds and Schickel in the 800 at 2:09.57. In Class B, Jack Fogarty was runnerup in the 400 at 54.88 seconds and Peyton Cramer was second in the discus at 119-10. Brayden Weaver was second in the Class C discus at 114-4½.

Placing third in Class A were Steven Lewis in the shot put at 40-10 and in the discus at 128-3½ at a windy field. Brady Monahan was third in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet.

Third-place in Class B were Dusty Brockett in the 3,200 at 11:35.39 and Cramer in the shot at 40-6. In Class C, Tucker Riordan was third in the 1,600 at 5:21.4 and Weaver was third in the shot at 38-6.