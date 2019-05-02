Illini Prairie Conference track meet

It took two days but the Illini Prairie Conference track-and-field meet was completed Wednesday with Monticello winning both the boys’ and the girls’ championships.

Scores after 16 of 17 events for the boys and 13 of 17 events for the girls were reported Wednesday. Monticello had led in each division after Wednesday comfortably and finished well ahead of runnerup Tolono (Unity), which placed second in each division. The Sages put up 141 points in the boys’ meet and Unity had 103. Taking third was Rantoul with 99½ and Pontiac placed fourth with 84 points. Prairie Central came in seventh with 49.

The Indians had 70 points after Tuesday’s portion but gained points for second and third place in the discus on Wednesday. The Hawks picked up two points.

Monticello tallied 162 points to easily outdistance Unity (101). St. Joseph-Ogden was third at 95½. Prairie Central remained in eighth place despite adding 10 points from Tuesday’s total. The Hawks scored 37½ points. Pontiac came in ninth with 26½ points.

In the boys’ meet, Donovan Murphy won the triple jump for Pontiac with a hop, skip and jump of 40 feet, 2 inches. Kodi Davis took third (39-2).

The Indians placed second and third in the discus. Steven Lewis had a toss of 131-11 for runnerup points and Peyton Cramer went 127-8 for third. Cramer was third in the shot put with a mark of 43-1 and Lewis was fourth at 42-9.

Brady Monahan was fifth in the pole vault (11-6).

The foursome of Sam Fogarty, Ethan Schickel, Jack Fogarty and Josh Davies took second in the 4x800 relay at 8:31.64. The quartet placed third in the 4x400 at 3:36.15.

Davis placed third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at 44.82 seconds. Davies (2:05.11) and Schickel (4:47.89) each placed fifth in the 800 and 1,600, respectively.

Chandlar Ifft won the pole vault for Prairie Central after clearing 14-6. The Hawks also scored second-place points three times.

Kaden King had two of those runnerup finishes as he placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.53 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 44.7 seconds.

Wyatt Steidinger tied for second in the high jump after clearing 6 feet. Jake Crane was fifth (5-8). Dailen Loveless placed fifth in the long jump (18-7).

Lillianna Ifft was the lone champion for Prairie Central on the girls’ side. Ifft cleared 11-6 in the pole vault.

Sophia Schuler took third place in the long jump with a mark of 15-2½. Hannah Austman was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.26 seconds) and Madison Zimmerman tied for fifth in the high jump (4-8).

Franchesca Smith placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 32-5.

Tristina Einhaus took fourth in the 400 dash (1:01.3) and was fifth in the 200 (27.63 seconds).