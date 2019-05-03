Little Illini Conference Track and Field, for the second straight year, runs through Olney. The Olney Tigers picked up a commanding 89 point win to win the LIC Track and Field meet for the second straight year. The impressive month of April, winning a trio of major invites, rolled into the first day of May as the Tigers won the Little Illini Conference Championship Meet. “Going in we fell like we had a great shot,” Olney Tiger head coach Ryan Denton said about entering the LIC meet with high hopes. “The kids did it.” The previous meets helped the Tigers build their confidence heading into the conference meet. “Those meets were the key moments,” senior Braden Nicholson said about winning the previous invites. “Without winning those three meets we wouldn’t have had the experience to go out and compete at conference.” Nicholson, a second year Olney Tiger Track and Field runner credited the wins in the Olney Invite, Coach Cork Invite, and Eagle Invite as a reason for the Tigers success in the LIC meet. “I’m going to be honest, if we wouldn’t have competed as hard at those meets, I don’t think we would 90 points,” Nicholson said. “I think we could have won, because we have a lot of special guys on our team. Winning those invites, it preps you. It is like championship season, you get ready for it. Win this meet, bring this experience to the next meet.” Four year track standout Owen Powell battled through a couple of lean years. “It feels great,” said Powell. “Two years ago, freshman and sophomore years, we didn’t even place top five in conference. Last year we won, by one point. This year we won by 90 points.” The Tigers built towards the win, and it was a team effort. This year, Olney had one of the deepest teams, and it showed with their ability to place in many different events. Olney scored six event champions, eight second place finishes, and five third place finishes. The Tigers had 19 medal winning performances. “This year has been the most fun. I would never have characterized filling out our event list, not that it is a dread, but it was fun this year,” Denton said of the talent depth of the team. “You just go down the list and you have all these pieces. In year’s past we have had guys who are a good athlete and we had to get them in four events. This year we had guys specialize.” The Tigers were able to utilize not just talent in the racing events, but the field events. Seven of the Tiger medal winning performances was in the field events. “It is a huge bounce to you. Those are the events where you talk about skill,” said Denton. “The teams that have the guys that can go out there and get those points are at an advantage.” The field events helped provide the Tigers with a lift before heading into the track events. “It feels great,” triple jump champion and high jump runner-up Jordan Duenas said. “Last season we barely won conference. Without the points for field events we never would have won. It feels great to be a part of it.” Duenas noted that the being a part of the field events, and helping bring home two conference championships was something he could not have imagined. “It is a huge accomplishment,” said Duenas on the back-to-back conference championships. “Personally, I never thought that would ever happen in my high school career. It is really great to know that it did.” After the field events, the Tigers were holding a lead. That helped provide a boost. Olney was able to build off the tone set by the jumpers and throwers to race to some impressive wins. Baseball standouts Jace Greenwood and Gavin Dorn added not just long jumping, but speed to the sprinting events. Adding to that the distance program anchored by Nicholson and Gavin Kirby, the Tigers were building a team that they have not had in a while. “My freshman and sophomore year we had strong distance, strong sprinting, but we didn’t have the depth that we have now,” Owen Powell said. “Now we have four or five guys spring, six guys that can sprint. Just flat out sprint. We have a really good distance program. It helps with cross country as well. Guys come in and are really good in the 800, mile, and two mile. Then we have really good jumping and pole vault. We are really strong all the way around.” The Tigers were able to utilize the well balanced team to lead into their conference crown. As the meet continued on, Olney kept scoring points and medalists through the running events. That led to the Tigers claiming the conference championship for the second straight year. “It feels really good. It feels like a big accomplishment. I think it shows what the senior class is all about. Just being out there with my buddies, going back-to-back, making history,” Sutton Dunn, a senior and Co-MVP of the 2018 Track team said. “We are definitely ending the year on a high note. We built up this year. We got closer and closer during basketball season. Now we are starting to win championships and have a winning streak.” Fellow Co-MVP of the 2018 season Peyton Blanton echoed the sentiments of Dunn. “I feel like our senior group has done literally everything we can to change the culture here at Olney,” Blanton said. “I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I think we have done pretty good.” Senior distance runner Caleb Thomas was very humbled being a apart of the back-to-back LIC Champion Tigers. “Pretty exciting and really cool,” Thomas said. “Sort of humbling too, to know that we can go out and do that two times in a row.” ONE TIGER NATION The Tigers were able to compete and have more depth by having both the Track and Field program and the Tiger Baseball program working together. Reid Doll, Kaleb Foster, Jace Greenwood, Gavin Dorn, and Chase Travis all set down their bat and glove to help the Tigers win their second straight conference title in track. “Cannot say enough about Coach McLaren and what he has done to make this happen,” Ryan Denton, Olney track coach said about sharing athletes. “Coach McLaren has been the one making the sacrifices as far as giving his guys up,” Denton said. “He has been adamant, over and over again, that he knows that is what is best for those kids. The kids are having fun. They appreciate it. The parents appreciate it. There are plenty of places where that just doesn’t happen.” The baseball Tigers are in the hunt for a conference championship as well. Outfielder and medal winning jumper and LIC champion sprinter Jace Greenwood thinks the success in track can help lead onto the diamond. “Just keep the confidence up,” Greenwood said about how the success at track can help in baseball. “Knowing that we are good and keep pushing.” Olney head track and field coach Ryan Denton was thankful for the mindset taken by second year head baseball coach Matt McLaren. “The bottom line is, and Matt has said this himself, if we are doing this for the kids, then let’s do it for the kids, for real,” Denton said. “I feel like that is what he is doing 100%. He is walking the walk.” TEAM RESULTS 1st - Olney - 176 2nd - Robinson - 87 3rd - Casey-Westfield - 71 4th - Paris - 70 5th - Red Hill - 54 6th - Newton - 46 7th - Marshall - 27 8th - Flora - 23 9th - Lawrenceville - 4 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 110 Meter Hurdles: 3rd - Peyton Blanton - 16.50 8th - Chase Travis - 19.41 300 Meter Hurdles: 4th - Chase Travis - 46.01 100 Meter Dash: 1st - Jace Greenwood - 11.55 2nd - Gavin Dorn - 11.67 200 Meter Dash: 1st - Gavin Dorn - 23.70 10th - Kaleb Foster - 25.62 400 Meter Dash: 2nd - Owen Powell - 54.26 10th - Dakotah Brown - 58.06 800 Meter Run: 1st - Gavin Kirby - 2:05.66 4th - Jordan Belcher - 2:14.94 1600 Meter Run: 2nd - Braden Nicholson - 4:36.66 4th - Keaton Hancock - 4:54.85 3200 Meter Run: 3rd - Caleb Thomas - 10:23.02 7th - Brooks Julian - 11:00.65 4x100 Meter Relay: 1st - Peyton Blanton, Gavin Dorn, Jordan Duenas, Jace Greenwood - 45.28 4x200 Meter Relay: 3rd - Peyton Blanton, Reid Doll, Sutton Dunn, Jace Greenwood - 1:36.93 4x400 Meter Relay: 3rd - Owen Powell, Sutton Dunn, Drew Blank, Gavin Kirby - 3:40.69 4x800 Meter Relay: 1st - Keaton Hancock, Braden Nicholson, Barak Berger, Gavin Kirby - 8:29.50 High Jump: 2nd - Jordan Duenas - 5’10” 5th - Drew Blank - 5’6” Long Jump: 2nd - Jace Greenwood - 19’8.25” 4th - Gavin Dorn - 19’3” Triple Jump: 1st - Jordan Duenas - 40’2.5” 2nd - Sutton Dunn - 39’0.5” Pole Vault: 2nd - Levi Seitzinger - 12’ 3rd - Braedon Burgener - 11’6” Shot Put: 4th - Dylan Reed - 39’11” 8th - Garrett Wright - 34’11” Discus: 2nd - Kaleb Foster - 119’2” 9th - Blain Fryman - 93’6”