ALEDO — Annawan-Wethersfield took second in the girls division and third in the boys during the Lincoln Trail Conference track and field meet on Friday.

Annawan-Wethersfield won the 4x800 relay. The team of Rachel Gomez, Whitney Johnson, Paige Horrie and Crystal Musgrave clocked in at 1:024.45.

The same team was second in the 4x400, coming in at 4:32.97.

Musgrave and Gomez also captured the top two spots in the individual 800 meter run. Musgrave was first in 2:33.83 and Gomez third in 2:35-55.

Julian Samuels won the boys long jump in 20-7 ½ Kaynen Bond was third in the event at 19-4 ¼.

Here are other Annawan-Wethersfield finishers:

Girls

Johnson took second in the 1,600 in 6:00.31. Rachel Cook was sixth in 6:32.52.

Cook took third in the 3,200 in 13:40.67. Chiara Hendrix was eighth in 15.40.09.

In the 100, Madison Rusk was fourth in 13.72 and Ally Celus 10th in 14.39. In the 200, McKenna Whitmer was fifth in 30.43. In the 400, Horrie was seventh in 1:08.87.

Rusk was second in the long jump at 15-10 ½. Trista Dunn was 14th at 12-11.

Emily Miller was sixth in the high jump at 4-4.

In the triple jump, Sydney Lambert was sixth at 29-7 ½ and Taylor Lay was ninth at 27-5 ¼.

Cassidy Miller was third in the shot put at 35-4 ½. Destinee Jaquez was ninth in 26-5. Gabi Robinson was third in the discus at 90-8. Miller was fifth at 84-1.

A-W took sixth in the 4x100 relay in 55 seconds and fifth in the 4x200 relay in 1:59.75. The unit of Rusk, Celus, Whitmer, and Miller ran both events.

Boys

Samuels was third and Bond sixth in the 100. Samuels’ time was 11.57 seconds; Bond’s 12.05.

Bond was fourth in the 200 in 24.31 and Jesse Sandoval 11th in 27.03.

John Fisher was third and Samuels fifth in the 400. Fisher came in at 54.14 and Samuels at 54.71.

Zachary Kulisek was 10th in the 800 in 2:29.86. Jared Charlet was 12th in the 1,600 in 5:39.28 and Eric Johnson 14th in 6:09.26.

Landon Smith was eighth in the 3,200 in 12:32.78.

Annawan-Wethersfield fared well in the hurdles. In the 110, Jarrett Chayer was fourth in 19.04 and Ben Smith fifth in 20.61. In the 300 Chayer was eighth in 49.74 and Fisher 11th in 53.95.

Smith was second in the triple jump at 39-5 and Nevin Bolin was seventh at 36-6. In the high jump, Bolin was fifth at 5-4 and Jesse Sandoval ninth at 5-2. George Lathouris was ninth in the shot put at 32-2 and Sandoval 11th at 30-8. In the discus, Lathouris was 11th at 92-8 and Branton Robinson 15 at 68-0.

Annawan-Wethersfield was third in the 4x100 relay at 47.20. The team was Samuels, Leighton Woertz, Bryan Ponce and Bond. A-W was disqualified in the 4x200 relay. The team was seventh in the 4x400 relay at 4:12.72 with a team of Fisher, Ponce, Woertz and Jared Charlet.

A-W’s 4x800 team of Fisher, Charlet, Eric Johnson and Kulisek was third at 9:40.13.