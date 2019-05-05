PORT BYRON — Kewanee batters rapped out 15 hits, including a home run by Lainey Kelly, to beat Riverdale 17-4 in six innings on Friday.

In addition to the home run, Kelly also singled and had three runs batted in.

Kendall Bennison had four hits — a double and three singles — and an RBI. Josie DeBord had two doubles and two RBI. Courtney Brown had two hits. Emma LaFollette had a double and a single and two RBI.

Kewanee scores six runs in the second inning. After adding two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, Kewanee broke it open with a six-run sixth inning.

Bennison was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and walked five. Three of the runs against her were earned.

For Riverdale, Alyssa Garza had two hits and a run scored. Lauren Anderson had three RBI. Madison Bonertz was the losing pitcher, striking out five and walking eight.

Kewanee is 12-9.