Olney Central College Lady Knight Softball advances to the Region XXIV Final Four with a two game sweep of Southeastern. The Lady Knights (32-19) won their quarterfinal series against the Lady Falcons. In the best of three game series, Olney Central won the first two to clinch a birth to Kaskaskia on Saturday for the Final Four. Olney Central won Game 1 over Southeastern 9-1, before a close battle in Game 2 for a 4-3 victory. In the first game of the day, Olney used a three run second and a six run third inning to power the offense. Erika Turpin turned in an outstanding outing in the circle to pick up her 12th win of the season. Allyson O’Dell collected the lone extra base hit, a line drive double to the fence in center, in the Lady Knights big six run frame. The top third of the batting order was able to cause havoc for Southeastern. Abbi Lee and Brenna Maikranz each smacked two base hits and drove in two runs. Lee scored twice and Maikranz once. O’Dell, the three hitter behind the left-handed top two, had two hits as well. Olney Central gave up a run in the first, then silenced the Lady Falcons bats over the next four innings in the 9-1 win. A three run fourth inning powered the Lady Knights to a win in the second game. Southeastern jumped ahead 2-1 after one inning of play. The Lady Knights seized the lead with the three run fourth. Kenzie Tooley was able to hold off a late rally by the Lady Falcons for the 4-3 victory. Tooley earned her team leading 13th win on the season in the circle. O’Dell smacked a team high 15th home run. Brooke Miles, Mackenzie Morgan, and Lauren Baker all contributed with a run batted in each during the win. OLNEY CENTRAL 9 - SOUTHEASTERN 1 (Game 1) OLNEY CENTRAL BATTING Hits: Abbi Lee - 2, Brenna Maikranz - 2, Allyson O’Dell - 2, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1 2B: Allyson O’Dell - 1 RBI: Abbi Lee - 2, Brenna Maikranz - 2, Allyson O’Dell - 1 Runs: Abbi Lee - 2, Mackenzie Morgan - 2, Brenna Maikranz - 1, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Maddie Fuller - 1, Ashtyn Clark - 1 BB: Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1, Maddie Fuller - 1, Ashtyn Clark - 1 OLNEY CENTRAL PITCHING WP - Erika Turpin (12-6): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K OLNEY 4 - SOUTHEASTERN 3 (Game 2) OLNEY CENTRAL BATTING Hits: Mackenzie Morgan - 2, Abbi Lee - 1, Allyson O’Dell - 1, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Brooke Miles - 1, Erin Stanley - 1 2B: Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1 HR: Allyson O’Dell - 1 (15) RBI: Allyson O’Dell - 1, Brooke Miles - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1, Lauren Baker - 1 Runs: Allyson O’Dell - 1, Amanda Bonesteel - 1, Brooke Miles - 1, Mackenzie Morgan - 1 SO: Abbi Lee - 1, Erin Stanley - 1, Maddie Fuller - 1, Lauren Baker - 1 OLNEY CENTRAL PITCHING WP - Kenzie Tooley (13-7): 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K