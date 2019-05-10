ANNAWAN — Princeville played true to form on Thursday, demonstrating how its potent offense has been the source of its 20-victory season.

Princeville defeated Annawan-Wethersfield in a baseball doubleheader, winning the first game 12-3 and taking the second game 17-6 in six innings. In total, Princeville had 33 hits.

Princeville is 21-6 overall and 11-4 in Lincoln Trail Conference play.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 8-10 overall and 7-7 in LTC.

The first game was competitive, until Princeville broke it open with six runs in the seventh.

A-W used a platoon of pitchers, none working more than two innings. Nolan Cone started and struck out two and walked two, Zac VanOpdorp struck out one and walked three, Brady Kelly struck out one and walked three, while Mason Roldan struck out one and walked one.

Ryan Goodman and Spencer Foes each had a home run for A-W.

Princeville’s Justin Janssen went the distance for the pitching victory. He struck out 10, walked two and scattered seven hits.

At the plate, Adam Snedden had a home run, a double and two singles. He also had six runs batted in and four runs scored. Brady Miller and Matthew Butterfield each added a double. Cobee Craig had two hits and three RBI.

The second game also was within reach until Princeville scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth.

Janssen had five hits — two home runs, a double and two singles — four runs and three RBI. Butterfield had two home runs and Snedden had a home run and a double.

Miller was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and walking two.

For A-W, Coltin Quagliano started, striking out three and walking none. Goodman threw four innings of relief.

Goodman and Tyler Nichols each had a home run while Quagliano had a double.