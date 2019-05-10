GALESBURG — Annawan-Wethersfield freshman Cassidy Miller won the shot put on Thursday at the Class 1A girls track and field sectional held at F&M Bank Stadium.

The venue was changed to Galesburg High School because recent rains had left water on the track at Knoxville High School.

Miller’s winning shot put came on her third attempt during the preliminaries. It went 36 feet, 4 ¼ inches. Not only did it beat her personal best at 35-4 ½, it eclipsed the qualifying standard of 36-feet needed to advance to state, which will be May 16-18 at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The other qualifier in the shot put was Bushnell Prairie City’s Courtney Norris, whose best attempt from the circle was 34-7 ½.

It was not Miller’s only contribution to the team scoring. She and teammate Gabi Robinson both qualified for the discus finals. Miller finished fifth at 94-6 while Robinson was seventh at 89-5.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s 4x800 meter relay team finished third in an event final that had four team beat the qualifying standard of 10 minutes, 27.11 seconds.

In fact, all four teams had their best performances on the season.

A-W’s team of Rachel Gomez, Whitney Johnson, Paige Horrie and Crystal Musgrave ran in third from the outset. Knoxville, which won in 9:55.49, had the early lead. Elmwood, which placed second, came in at 10:02.72. Warsaw was fourth at 10:20.73.

A-W coach Ann Heller’s only concern was that Musgrave got out too fast in her first lap in an effort to make up distance with the leaders.

The identical team comprised the 4x400 relay and finished eighth in 4:49.33.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s results

In the 100, Madison Rusk was 8th in 13.78 and Ally Celus was 16th in 14.38.

In the 200, Ally Celus was 15th in 29.90.

In the 300 hurdles, Brody Garcia was 17th in 1:08.57.

In the 400, Horrie was 12th in 1:09.75.

In the 800, Gomez was 10th in 2:40.45.

In the 1600, Whitney Johnson was 12th in 6:20.71 and Cook was 15th in 6:36.06.

In the 3,200, Rachel Cook was fifth in 13:45.31. Chiara Hendrix was 10th in 15:29.82.

In the long jump, Madison Rusk was seventh in 14-10 ¾.

In the shot put, Destinee Jaquez was 19th in 29-6 ¾.

In the triple jump, Sydney Lambert was eighth in 29-6 ¾. Taylor Lay did not have a mark.

In the sprint relays, Annawan-Wethersfield entered the identical teams of Rusk, Celus, McKenna Whitmer and Emily Miller. The 4x100 team was sixth in 54.45 and the 4x200 team was sixth in 1:59.30.

Knoxville wins team title

Knoxville, which swept the relay events, won the team title by scoring 102 points. Bushnell Prairie City was second with 77 points and Elmwood was third at 66. Annawan-Wethersfield placed ninth with 22 points.

In addition to winning all the relays, Knoxville’s Hannah Jones won the 300 hurdles in 46.75 seconds and Bailey Harris won the 1,600 in 5:30.19.

Emma Ginther of Abingdon-Avon won three events, the 100, the 200 and the long jump.

Maleigha Huston of Bushnell Prairie City was the winner in the 400 and the 800.