Baseball regional between Prairie Central and Iroquois West

Typically throughout a sports season, coaches at all levels echo the importance of “playing your best” at the end of the year to be primed for postseason play.

This appears to be the case for Prairie Central head coach Jason Whitfill and company, as the Hawks cruised to another victory Monday in an 11-1 triumph over Iroquois West as part of the Class 2A GCMS Regional baseball game at PCHS.

“Great to start off the regionals with a game like that,” Whitfill said. “We came in the first inning and put eight runs up, put the ball in play, which was a huge help. Kind of built the confidence a bit.”

After three strikeouts to begin the game for PC starter Ryan Rhoda, the Hawks tagged IW hurler Tibaldo Alvarez for seven runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Alvarez also allowed two free passes.

Lito Macias got things going with a walk and was followed by back-to-back doubles by Carter Nowak and Cooper Palmore to make it 2-0. Ty Drach, Seth Retter and Macias all had RBIs to open up the lead as well.

Nowak drove in Macias after Alvarez, the Raiders' shortstop after leaving the mound, had trouble handling a ground ball to make it 8-0. IW reliever Cole Stone was finally able to get out of the inning as Palmore flew out to deep center.

The Hawks added one more run in the second as Rhoda scored on a wild pitch after being hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

They added two more runs in the fifth to end the game. Macias led the inning off with a triple and was driven in by a Nowak single shortly after. Moments later, Rhoda ended things with an RBI double off of Stone to right centerfield.

Stone finished going the final four innings, yielding three runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked none and struck out five.

The lone Iroquois West run also came in the fifth off of Nowak, who relieved Rhoda after the first two innings. Jack McMillan scored after Palmore dropped a pop-up in front of the plate.

Lito Macias came in to provide the last out in the inning after Nowak went 2 2/3 innings, allowing that one run on one hit. He struck out five and walked one. Rhoda also struck out five in two innings, allowing no runs and no hits while walking two.

The Hawks were led offensively by Nowak, who had three hits on the day. Macias and Lyndon Whitfill each supplied two hits. Palmore, Rhoda, Retter and Weston Cottrell also had a hit apiece for PC.

The seventh-seeded Hawks will advance to take on top-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the semifinals of the regional at 4:30 Wednesday in Gibson City. The Falcons finished the season as the co-champs of the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“Our regular season game against them (GCMS) got rained out,” Whitfill said. “As I’ve told my guys, I would throw them up against anyone in the state of Illinois when they are on their game. As of late, we’ve been playing well together. I am looking forward to a good game, hopefully we can get past Gibson and move on.”