Pontiac baseball

Offense was at a minimum Thursday afternoon in Pontiac, but the Indians were able to do just enough on both sides of the ball to eke out a 3-2 win over Mt. Zion at The Ballpark at Williamson Field.

“Pitchers for the most part threw well for both teams,” PTHS head coach Mike Stoecklin said. “Any win is a good win. A win against Mt. Zion is really good, they have a really good program. Obviously we are going to take it.”

After Carter Dawson set down the Braves in the first half inning, the Indians quickly struck first as a one-out single by Eric Watson and a stolen base set up Dawson with a run-scoring opportunity. Dawson would deliver with a two-out RBI double to put the Indians in front 1-0.

With a sore arm still limiting Dawson pitch count-wise, Stoecklin made the decision to go to Kobe Fox to relieve Dawson. Dawson tossed just the first inning, giving up two hits while striking out one.

It was Dawson’s day at the plate, however, as the Indians’ clean-up hitter drove in two more runs in the third inning on a towering home run over the center field fence to make it 3-0 in favor of Pontiac.

“We did just enough with the bats,” Stoecklin said. “I think the first guy had us off balance a bit. We got a big key hit from Carter, that gave us a little bit of a cushion.”

The Braves had multiple chances to put runs up on the board and finally did in the fifth. Back to back walks set-up a sacrifice bunt to put the runners in scoring position. Moments later, Jonathon Oliger delivered on a squeeze play to put the Braves on the board. Leadoff hitter Kooper Loehr followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center to make it 3-2.

A single by Braden Highly put the Braves back in business again before Fox finally got Daniel Chausse to fly out to end the inning. Fox was replaced by Evan Trevino the following inning after tossing four innings, yielding those two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three.

After the third inning, the Indians struggled to move the ball much offensively. PTHS was held without a hit for their remaining three innings, but they had all they would need as Trevino shut the door the remaining two innings.

The Braves would not go down without a fight, however, as they threatened in the sixth. Trevino hit Nash Mose with a pitch after recording an out. Mose took second on a wild pitch, and was eventually gunned out by a Dawson relay to home after a double by Alex Barr.

After walking the next Brave, Trevino got out of trouble with a fly out to center that ended the inning. Trevino gave up a one-out walk in the seventh, but came out of things unscathed to give the Indians an impressive nonconference victory.

Dawson’s two hits and three RBIs led the way for PTHS (10-12), who finished the afternoon with five hits. Watson, Tyler Pulliam and Peyton Amm each supplied singles for the Indians, as well.

Mt. Zion starter Tristan Gray was tagged for three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out three.