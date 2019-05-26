CHARLESTON - In a 400-meter state championship that featured two contenders from East St. Louis that might be mistaken for rockets in running shoes, Kewanee’s Melcon deJesus ran to a credible fifth-place finish.

DeJesus’ time was 49.92 seconds. Of the two sophomores in the field -- Eureka’s Aden Sears being the other -- deJesus had the faster time. Sears was seventh in 50.05.

DeJesus was a touch slower than his own 49.66 from Friday’s prelims, the best time in school history during the metric era.

On Saturday, DeJesus finished on the heels of LaSalle-Peru junior Jesse Casas, who was fourth in 49.76 seconds. Theirs has been a healthy competition all season long. Head-to-head, deJesus won an early matchup at Princeton and had the better time, though in separate heats, during Friday’s preliminaries. Casas finished ahead of deJesus during the Three Rivers Conference meet and then again in the state championship.

The race was dominated by two juniors from East St. Louis, Willie Johnson, who won in 47.65 seconds, and Marcus Lampley, who was second in 48.17 seconds.

Rantoul’s Jerry Harper was third in 48.51 seconds.

After trying to keep pace with Johnson on Friday, deJesus switched to matching Harper. “I tried to stay with him right up to the last 100 meters,” deJesus said.

Racing on back-to-back days against elite competition was a new experience too. “It was a challenge,” deJesus said.

“Main thing was to have fun,” he added.

“Next year I know what I’ll need to do,” he said. There are refinements to his fundamentals. He’ll also have to “work on breathing right and getting out of the blocks faster.”

Kewanee coach Jeff King gave deJesus room to plan his own race strategy. “I didn’t want to put any pressure on him whatsoever,” he said.

But the bar is already set higher, based on his twin sub-50 second performances at state.

“It gets much harder from here,” King said. “He’s done under 50 twice now. Next goal is to get under 48.”

Which is the speed where the 2A and the 3A state champions reside.

In Class 3A, Jason Thormo of Fox Lake Grant won the 400 race in 47.97 seconds. In Class 1A, Samuel Herenton of Chicago Providence St. Mel was first in 48.16.

With the fifth-place finish, deJesus scored 5 team points for Kewanee.