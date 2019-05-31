Lone senior key for Pontiac softball success

Pontiac is making history and is looking to make more Friday evening when the Indians meet Geneseo for the championship of the Class 3A Peoria (Notre Dame) Sectional.

The game was moved to Friday to avoid the possibility of a rainout on Saturday.

The Indians will enter with a 30-4 record while the Maple Leafs are 24-10. One of those GHS wins was a 4-1 victory over the Tribe at the Washington tournament in April.

Pontiac’s losses this season have come to 3A teams Geneseo and Ottawa and 4A opponents Barrington and Whitney Young. Should PTHS get past Geneseo, it would likely face Ottawa at the IWU Supersectional.

The Indians are making their run this season on the strength of senior Amanda Fox, who has been all-everything over the past few weeks. She has carried the load in the circle with Regan Krause having missed some games due to an injury.

Krause returned to the lineup against Morton in the regional semifinals. Wednesday was her first game in the circle since May 11, when she pitched one inning against Whitney Young.

Fox has been a key defensive wall at first base when not pitching, and has a five-game hitting streak at the moment as the Indians work on a postseason run one step at a time.

Fox said after Wednesday’s win against Galesburg that Pontiac softball means everything to her. That makes sense, she’s a four-year starter and has been a key player each season.

“She’s grown tremendously as a senior leader,” PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner said Wednesday. “She’s been a staple to our program since she’s been a freshman.

“A majority of her growth has come from junior to senior year. Displaying her leadership has helped our team to be who we are this year.”

The Indians entered postseason play as the team to beat in this sectional complex, regardless of the loss to Geneseo earlier in the season. The Tribe has chalked up a school record 30 victories with a makeup of of 17 players representing all four classes.

Of those, only Amanda Fox is a senior.

“She is a mentor to some of the younger girls, she’s a mentor to her peers,” Hayner noted. “If she needs the girls to step up, she lets them know. But she’s also the one who is calm and cool and collected. She’s stepped up, in the postseason as well, having key hits at times, but she also stepped up when Regan was injured.”

Fox and Krause are a dynamic one-two punch in the circle. They have been a lefty-righty tandem for three years and the Indians have produced 77 wins and counting.

But for the Indians to take the next step, which would be a supersectional contest, the first for Pontiac softball since 2005, it will take the leadership of Fox and the support of the rest of the team to follow the road past Geneseo.

It’s all about growth, and Fox has been a perfect illustration to this point.

“Her biggest growth is her mental approach,” Hayner said. “(Wednesday) was a key example when she was 3-0 on a batter. I asked her (Thursday) what (catcher) Addison (Masching) said when she went out there.

“(Fox) said she just needed ‘me time. … I told Addison, “I know, I understand, I’m going to get this right now.’” She knew she needed to compose herself and to do it for the team. For her to know that she she needs to get it done, she will.”

The sober moment for Fox is knowing that her high school game count has been trimmed to the point where a loss ends her career. For her, it’s now a matter of taking it one at a time, be it a game, an inning or a batter.

But that is something the Indians, as a whole, have been doing all season.

“We’ve taken the approach every game this year of playing our game, controlling what we can and doing what we do as Pontiac Indians softball,” Hayner said. “If we take care of our approach and doing what we do, we should be fine.”

Hayner was actually talking about the Geneseo game, but it can be inserted into talking about the team overall.

“Our mental approach as a team is ‘when we win,’” Hayner added. “We have the mental approach with Geneseo that we want to see them again.

“We’re taking that deep breath every time and that has helped our approach.”

The mix has been exceptional, as well. Krause is a three-year regular as a junior, and shares first base duties with Fox, as well as pitching. Maddi Stark was part of the Madison Avenue outfield as a sophomore and is now key at second. Sydney Barnett has become an offensive and defensive gem, adding a grit and determination any winner needs.

Then there’s the new shortstop. Alyssa Fox, a cousin to Amanda, took over shortstop this season when sophomore classmate Masching moved to catcher.

The outfield has freshman Cami Trost in left, sophomore Grace Myers in center and Madison Weber in center.

Weber is an interesting player for opponents to figure out because she can get the bunt down and use her speed, and the girl they call “Cheeto” can go yard.

This team is young on paper, but there doesn’t seem to be any apprehension as game time approaches.

“I don’t see much of a nervousness in the girls or the coaches,” Hayner said. “We kind of feed off each other.

“I don’t know that nervousness has been a word for us. We just show up with that positive mental approach knowing what we have and what we’re prepared for.”

Game time is 5 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Complex, which is located near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie on War Memorial Drive. Hayner noted that she is grateful for the support the team has received, and that she is hoping for even more as the Indians take that next step.