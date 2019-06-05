Junior softball league play

Good Times Limo overwhelmed Ruby Lu’s 14-4 in Little Miss softball Monday.

Kira Johnson had four strikeouts in the circle, McKenna Woodcock fanned one and Bevin Brummel had two punchouts for Good Times.

Brummel led the Good Times Limo with three hits, including a double. Woodcock and Johnson also had three hits apiece while Maggie Crawford collected two singles and Natalie Miller had a two-base hit. Rylie Stadler, Casey Vejvoda and Brooklyn Tissiere each singled.

Rookie Miss 8U

Sturms Seeds had its hitting shoes on as it collected 23 base hits in a 12-1 victory over Clark Hose in Rookie Miss softball Monday.

Ruby Sturms had two doubles and a single while Brenna Burgess-Lang collected a double and two singles and Jasmine Alicea had three hits to lead the Sturms Seeds offense. Alexis Legner had a triple and single with Maya Ray, Bailee Branscum, Kasci Woodcock, Kyla Slanton and Haddie Fearman each had two hits. Isaly LaValley and Londyn Sturgis each singled.

Madison Haan led Clark Hose with a double and single while Tinley Henson and Jocelyn Potts had two hits apiece. Larissa Sorensen, Kingsley Henry and Haylee O’Neil had one hit apiece.



