GRANVILLE — The Kewanee High School girls basketball team under incoming coach Jessica Shipley is focused on speed and lifting during its summer offseason.

So much so that 6-foot junior Ailynn Duarte expressed concern she is overshooting the hoop from the low post.

“Some of our shots are off,” says Shipley. “That’s OK. It’s the weights we are lifting. We are getting bigger and faster.”

The summer schedule lasts until June 27. The timing also works out. Shipley, who is expecting, has a July 2 due date.

Mostly the team is participating in a Thursday night league in Annawan. Shipley said the team is coming off a loss to Princeville there.

However, weekend shootouts are also on the schedule, such as the LaMoille-Ohio Summer Shootout scheduled for June 21 and 22.

In this case, the team was in Granville on Friday and Saturday for the Putnam County Shootout.

In the opening game, Kewanee beat tournament host Putnam County 33-25. In the noon-hour matchup, Kewanee defeated Pecatonica 41-19.

Like many summer leagues, the game was played with a running clock, except for the final two minutes.

It’s been an opportunity for returning starter Gracey Damron, a 5-foot-9 senior, to demonstrate leadership, Shipley said.

In the huddle after a timeout in the closing minute, Shipley said Damron provided reassurance to her teammates. She reminded them they had the lead, to just settle down and finish strong.

“We’re trying to get everyone working together,” said Shipley, who remains open on the style of ball the team will eventually settle on. “And we’re trying to see what works best for us.”

Among those out for the summer league for the first time are Haley Heeren and Tia Lindsey, Shipley said.

Shipley said the team has been playing really fast. “Our transition offense is going really well.”