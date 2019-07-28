Jaelyn Lambin and Peyton Stohl, along with Coach Jeremy Stohl, all of Geneseo along with fellow Quad City Firebirds ‘04 softball team won their first two pool games Thursday July 18 in the National Softball Association 14U Class A World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Their wins came with an 11-5 victory against Massachusetts Dynamite and then a 16 - 4 win against a Michigan squad.

That put them in the winners bracket for two games on Friday, July 19. Successful victory 17-0 against the Central Illinois Diamonds was followed by a nail bitter 5 - 6 loss to the Heartland Havoc.

On Saturday they battled through with a 14-9 win against the Havok out of Westerfield Virginia, followed by a 5-1 win against the mattoon pride and wrapped up 12-2 win against the MBS Jets to put them in the championship game!! They fell short in the Championship games losing 8-9 to take 2nd place overall in the tournament.

Lambin and Stohl will both be Freshman at Geneseo High school this fall.

Although their season is year-round, every year it seems to fly by quicker than the last. Especially this year, as this group of athletes has achieved such tremendous success!! They know that not all the successes are measured in wins and losses, but that's what's easiest to show...and when you achieve a record like this one, it deserves some extra attention!! Having competed against some of the very best teams throughout the Midwest (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, and Minnesota), these ladies have accomplished so much. OVERALL Record: 91 Wins, 29 Loses & 2 Ties (122 games thus far) They have played in 18 Championship games, bringing home 11 tournament CHAMPIONSHIPS (both 14U & 16U hardware)!! Tournament wins: CIS FALL MIDWEST SHOWDOWN CHAMPIONS 16U IOWA USSSA FALL STATE CHAMPIONS 14U WOODSIDE DOME CLASSIC CHAMPIONS 14U JK SPORTS INDOOR SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONS 14U JK SPORTS BATTLE FOR THE BELT CHAMPIONS 14U A SPRING X-PLOSION CHAMPIONS 14U IOWA / ILLINOIS SUMMER USSSA STATE CHAMPIONS 14U QUAD CITY FIREBIRDS BATTLE ON THE BASES CHAMPIONS 14U NSA NORTHERN STATE CHAMPIONS 14U KISS THE CUP INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS 14U IOWA / ILLINOIS USSSA STATE CHAMPIONS 16U