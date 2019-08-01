MACOMB --- Day one of practice has come and gone for the Western Illinois football team and for the players, the day lived up to the anticipation and expectations of the season opener.

Both sides of the ball had their moments when the groups went up against each other, with players on both sides thinking their unit had a big day.

“It felt awesome, we made a lot of plays, I think we had eight turnovers on the defensive side,” linebacker Zach Glisan said. “Execution wasn’t always there but first day, knocking the rust off, cleaning some things up but the good thing is the effort was always there.”

Players on offense, defense and special teams were happy to be back, but cleaning things up from day one was a recurring theme for everyone

“It was a lot of fun to get back out here, there was a lot of energy today,” fullback Clint Ratkovich said. “I thought we had a real good practice, a lot of moving around, quick.

“There’s still some stuff we have to clean up, but you can expect that the first day.”

The veterans will be called upon early as Western brings in a youthful roster along with a bevy of transfers.

“There’s some guys who have been here for awhile, maybe not get as much playing time the past years but they’re going to step up,” Ratkovich said. “It helps with the leadership, bringing all these new guys to help get them adjusted to the offense and I think it’s working really well.

“The older guys usually get things going early in camp, they step things up because they’ve been here awhile but once the new guys get accustomed they start making some big plays.”

Energy was high for players on both sides of the ball and players of all ages.

“Everyone was moving around quick, Coach uses the word urgency a lot. I think we were good in and out of the huddle, we just have to clean up some little things, key details,” Ratkovich said. “Better execution, getting the plays right, no little mistakes get some good competition with the defense.”

That energy is something the veterans hope to see continue from the first day of camp to the season opener at North Alabama in four weeks.

“I thought both sides energy was great, everyone was excited so hopefully day five, six, 10, 15 we keep that effort up,” Glisan said. “Me being a fifth-year senior, you understand that’s our team over there so you don’t put anyone in jeopardy but at the same time, in a safe way you want to make plays and prove to the coaches you can play.”

