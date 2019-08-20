City golf tournament

The Pontiac Men’s City Golf Tournament will take place after all. Originally scheduled for early May, the tournament was postponed. It has been rescheduled.

The tournament will take place at the Elks Club and at Wolf Creek golf courses over two weekends. The first round will be at Wolf Creek on Aug. 31. The final round will be Sept. 7 at the Elks Club.

The cost is $40 per player plus cart fees at each course. Golfers are asked to make their own group for the first round. Scoring in the first round will determine the flights for the second round.

To sign up or for more information, contact the Elks Club at 815-842-1249 or Wolf Creek at 815-842-9008.



