Kewanee’s golf team won its home opener on Wednesday, securing a one-stroke team victory on Baker Park’s front 9 holes.

Kewanee had a 172 score, Williamsfield 173, Midland 211 and Stark County 217.

Williamsfield’s Calvin Peterson was the medalist, shooting a 1 under par 34.

Riley Hansen led Kewanee with a 37. Mya Mirocha had a 43, Walkyr Peed a 45 and Natalie Yepsen a 47.

After Peterson, Williamsfield’s Austin Larson shot a 43, Ryan Haggerty a 47 and Lorin Peterson a 49.

Midland had two turn in sub-50 scores: Gavin Pyles at 46 and Brandon Collins at 48.

Stark County’s Ryan Bogner shot a 47.

At Gibson Woods

In a dual meet, United defeated Mid-County 166 to 169.

United’s Drew Brown was the medalist with a 1 over par 36.

Mid-County is 2-3 in dual meets. For Mid-County, Jaxson Willer shot a 38, Tristan Rogers a 40, Kaden Willer a 42 and Trey Rogers a 49.

At Wyaton Hills

In a triangular on Tuesday, Ridgewood’s Thomas Bumann was the medalist with a 37 on the par 35 course.

In team scoring: Princeton shot 161 , Ridgewood a 165 and Newman Central Catholic a 178.

Ridgewood’s Ganon Grechman had a 39, Bill Bumann a 43, while Wiley Hart and Wyatt Moriarty each turned in a 47.

Princeton’s Caleb Alter had a 39 and Newman’s Cody Britt had a 39.