Kewanee wants a free-swinging attack, Wethersfield adjusts to the graduation of two all-staters and Annawan is banking on senior leadership to pave the way.

The high school volleyball season began Monday. Coaches for all three teams expressed optimism based on preseason practices.

Kewanee

“Really working on swinging super hard at the ball,” says coach Claire Nichols, whose team was 2-10 in the Three Rivers East Conference. “We want those hard-hit kills.”

Nichols says she moved senior Alyson Shafer from middle blocker to the outside attacker’s position. Juniors Dana Eble and Bella Tondreau are in competition for the other outside hitting spot.

Ailynn Duarte, a 5-foot-10 junior, and Tristan Nolan, a 5-9 junior, are making great contact with the ball as middle blockers, Nichols says. And senior Gracey Damron has relinquished her setting duties so she can defend the back row or fill a crucial blocking spot at the right-front net position.

(Damron’s) going to offer a really big block against other team’s outsides,” Nichols says.

Kendal Bennison and Emma LaFollette are in competition for starting setter.

Lafollette is an excellent passer; she’s so “versatile her spot could be anywhere.” Kelsey Murray and Kylie Brock are the defensive specialists while Josie DeBord is a likely choice for libero.

The emphasis has been on working on first serve, so the team is not stuck on the same serve-receive rotation for several straight opponent possessions.

“We’ve got some big goals,” says Nichols, whose team went 2-10 in conference matches last season. “We have a ton of energy and effort and enthusiasm in the gym.”

Wethersfield

Coach Tonya Vincent has been preaching ball control as Wethersfield prepares for the season. The team returns two senior starters, a top passer in Lexi Nichols, who had 227 digs, and middle blocker Gabi Robinson, who had 56 blocks.

“Our practices have been competitive,” Vincent says. “The girls have been playing with lots of energy and are looking forward to game play. Our ball control is getting better and better with each practice.”

There is competition from three sophomores for the passing positions. They are Natalie Cone, Hannah Jagers and Daci Hier.

Senior Sydney Lambert moves into the setter’s position. Vincent says she is quick to the ball and has great hands. Gabby Perez, a senior middle, got considerable playing time last year. Another senior, Paige Horrie, is slated to be a libero.

One of the newcomers is junior outside hitter Jasira Stevenson. She is an explosive jumper with a powerful swing, Vincent says.

Wethersfield went 36-2 last season and was unbeaten in 10 Lincoln Trail Conference matches. The team graduated two all-staters, starting setter Tess Anderson and hitter Brittney Litton, who, respectively, hold school records in assists and kills.

Annawan

A veteran team will hit the court for co-coaches Gina Peterson and Jill Huber.

“We graduated one senior last year, so we are returning almost all of our team,” Huber says. “We are looking forward to new senior leadership on the court.”

Seniors include libero Kaley Peterson, middle Reese Randall, outside hitter Keagan Rico and defensive specialist Hailey Thurston.

“The girls have been working hard all summer,” Huber says.

During the summer the team placed fourth at the Augustana Invitational, losing to Rock Island in the tournament’s medal round.

Last year’s squad went 22-12-3 and took third in the Lincoln Trail at 7-3. The team won a regional title, captured the Princeville Tournament title and was awarded the Illinois Valley Volleyball Officials Association sportsmanship award.

Among the returnees is Emily Miller, a 5-11 junior who occupies the middle. The setter will be 5-4 junior Courtney Baele.

Annawan

No. Name

1 Aubrie Alford

3 Hailey Thurston

4 Maykinzie Solomon

6 Keagan Rico

8 Courtney Baele

9 Ella Manuel

11 Reese Randall

12 Abby Rusk

14 Emily Miller

15 Kaley Peterson

23 Cassidy Miller

Kewanee

No. Name

1 Alyson Shafer

2/14 Josie DeBord

3 Kylie Brock

4 Chloe Gruszeczka

6 Tristan Nolan

7 Lucy Cernovich

9 Emma LaFollette

10 Kendal Bennison

11 Bella Tondreau

12 Kelsey Murray

15 Gracey Damron

17 Ailynn Duarte

18 Dana Eble

Wethersfield

No. Name

2 Jasira Stevenson

4 Natalie Cone

5 Sydney Lambert

6 Marah Young

7 Gabby Perez

9 Erin Forsythe

10 Hope Bennett

1 Lexi Nichols

12 Savannah Evans

14 Daci Hier

17 Brody Garcia

18 Gabi Robinson

21 Emmalee Daniels

24 Hannah Jagers

25 Paige Horrie