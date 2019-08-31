Trojans drop season-opener

The Dwight Trojans, coming off a 6-4 season with a playoff appearance, have a lot of “new” this season. Second-year head coach Luke Standiford’s squad struggled to find its footing in Week 1, dropping a 40-14 decision to the Marquette Crusaders Friday night.

With new faces at 15 starting spots and a thin varsity bench, the Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.

Crusader back Luke Couch took the second play from scrimmage 50 yards to score at 11:08. Marquette would also score on its next two possessions on passes by quarterback Jay Scott. The first was to Shane Reynolds for 9 yards and the second to tight end Victor Mullen for 41.

Scott found Couch on a screen pass for a 15-yard score on the last play of the half to put Marquette up 28-0. Dwight was held to 87 yards in the half.

“We made a lot of mistakes that we hadn’t made in practice. I think it was Week 1 nerves,” noted Standiford. “We made mistakes up front on defense and our linebackers were spending time being the nail instead of the hammer. But, we made some halftime adjustments and played better.”

The Crusaders kept up the pressure in the third but the Trojans had signs of life. A pair of 10-yard runs by Will Bergstrom were the highlights of an eight-play drive that foundered at midfield.

Marquette back Preston Auckland dashed 57 yards on the Crusaders first play of the half to set a 1-yard keeper by Scott.

The Trojans were finally able to put together a scoring drive of their own. Junior Carson Crouch (126 yards rushing on 17 carries) operated as a tailback and wildcat QB and racked up 39 yards on the drive to set up a well-blocked 2-yard score by Wilton Jackman at 2:30 in the 3rd. Jackman’s 2pt run fell short of converting.

Dwight’s onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and Couch quickly went 50 yards to set up another Crusader score. That was a 10 yard run by Reynolds with 20 ticks left in the quarter.

The Trojans scored on the ensuing possession on a 55-yard run by Crouch who broke two tackles at midfield and managed to drag a final defender over the goal line. Jackman, who had 65 yards rushing on the night, punched in the conversation to end the scoring.

Next week, the Trojans take on an old foe in the Reed-Custer Comets. Asked what to expect, Coach Standiford replied, “We’re going to have to work hard. They have 85 kids in the program and will likely rotate a lot of people. We only really played 16 for most of tonight. But hopefully we can have good week of practice and get going in the right direction.”