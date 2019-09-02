CANTON — A new Canton weight room is paying big-time dividends.

The Little Giants claimed a 47-32 win over visiting Manteno on Friday night. Partial credit could go to the newly renovated gym.

"It's 90-percent complete," Canton athletics director Brad Hulet said. "The community just came together."

Hulet says a number of his coaches from all different sports as well as community sponsors for stepping up and making the project happen.

The remodel came during the August dead week. Now, just a fresh coat of paint and some mirrors hung remain.

All the equipment is custom-made with the Little Giants logo.

"That room could affect every single (student) for the next 15 years," Hulet said.