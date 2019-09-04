The Olney Lady Tigers volleyball team took 2-out-of-3 games from Oblong. The Freshman team won in two sets (25-21, 25-19). The JV lost (21-25, 22-25. The varsity team won (25-13, 25-22).

Head Coach Emily Rusk said, “We made a few adjustments from the last game and we saw some improvement. Girls set goals for themselves and conquered them while also setting goals to reach in the game. This seemed to be successful tonight. We also had excitement after finding out who the winning ticket would be if we had any aces. We had no aces in the first game but rallied up 4 in the last game for the ace challenge. The winning ticket was Mark Benson. He helped cheer the Lady Tigers on for a win when we were behind three quarters of the match. I had already used my second time out when it was 8-15. We just couldn’t get it together and nothing was going right. Once we started pushing forward we were able to outscore them 17-7. The girls had to stay mentally tough and they did. As always we will continue to work on improving our game.

Points:

Paige Troyer 11, Raegan Hires 8, Taylor Ferguson 5, Allison Harness 4, Madelyn Rusk 1

Aces:

Paige Troyer 2, Raegan Hires, 1, Taylor Ferguson 1

Kills:

Taylor Ferguson 9, Brittany Black 5, Logan Shan 3, Madelyn Rusk 2, Paige Troyer 1, Madison Mowrer 1

Blocks:

Brittany Black 4, Logan Shan 2, Taylor Ferguson 2

Assists:

Raegen Hires 12, Emi Rose 3, Allison Harness 3, Paige Troyer 2, Madison Mowrer 1

Digs:

Madelyn Rusk 11, Emi Rose 6, Paige Troyer 5, Raegan Hires 5, Taylor Ferguson 5, Allison Harness 3, Brittany Black 2, Logan Shan 2



