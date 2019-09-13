HOIC volleyball from Thursday

Madi Funk and Ashlyn Mool combined for 20 kills in leading El Paso-Gridley to a 25-13, 25-21 Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball win over host Lexington Thursday night at The Fort.

Funk finished with 11 kills and Mool chalked up 9 as the Titans improved to 2-0 in the league and 10-0 overall. Addison Benedict registered 21 assists and Trstyn Grube served up 14 points.

Sophia Lowery had 2 blocks and Sierra Carr made 1 on defense for EPG. Sami Allen came up with 16 digs.

Jayden Standish led Lexington (1-4, 0-2) with 7 kills and Tia Hardt had 6 kills. Jules Grunloh had 10 assists and Faith Keagle had 2 assists.

Standish had 1 block and 10 digs on defense. Skyler Friedmansky added 9 digs and Layken McGuire had 1 block.

Lexington won the junior varsity match 25-20, 16-25, 15-10.

Flanagan-Cornell-Tri-Valley

FLANAGAN — Tri-Valley remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-19, 25-14 win over Flanagan-Cornell in a Heart of Illinois match Thursday.

Defense was the key as neither team produced big kill numbers. Regan Reed led the Falcons (8-4-1, 1-1) with 4 kills and Kayla Van Weelden had 2. Kortney Harms had 1 kill and 6 assists. Van Weelden also had 6 digs and 2 blocks on defense.

Alivia Larson led Tri-Valley (14-0, 2-0) with 5 kills.

The Vikings won the JV match 25-4, 25-18 and the freshman match 25-18, 25-20.