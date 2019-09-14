EPG football against Ridgeview

Something clicked in the El Paso-Gridley campo this week and Ridgeview felt the brunt of a balanced Titans club as EPG tamed the Mustangs 32-0 in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game Friday at EPG.

This was the first victory for the Titans under new head coach Luke Drone.

El Paso-Gridley piled up 290 yards in the contest with 124 coming on the ground and 166 through the air. The Titans held Ridgeview to just 86 yards of total offense.

The game was close until the final four minutes of the first half. That’s when EPG did its most damage.

Kaden Barth got the Titans (1-2) on the board with a 6-yard touchdown reception off a Dilynn Gray pass. Nash Stoller added the conversion for a 7-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first half.

EPG got the ball right back after a Ridgeview fumble of the kickoff deep in RHS territory. Jacob Castleman recovered at the Mustangs’ five yard line. Gray did the honors with a 1-yard keeper and Stoller added the kick for a 14-0 lead.

Again, El Paso-Gridley got a golden scoring opportunity right before the half ended as Stoller picked off a pass. The Titans converted as Gray hit Silas Steiner for an 11-yard score with seven seconds to go for a 20-0 halftime advantage.

Gray added another 1-yard TD run as time ran out of the third period and Jacob Castleman scored on a 1-yard in the fourth quarter for the final difference.

Gray finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 11 of 22 passing. Zach Herr rushed for 102 yards.