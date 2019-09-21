Trojans football from Friday

Dwight fell behind and, try as it may, could not complete a comeback in dropping a 50-24 decision to Clifton (Central) in a Sangamon Valley Conference football contest Friday night.

The Comets scored two first-quarter touchdowns in taking a 14-0 lead.

Carson Crouch got the Trojans on the board with 2-yard run with 8:07 to go in the second quarter. He added the two-point conversion to trim ehte deficit to 14-8.

Clifton scored 92 seconds later to go up 20-8, but it took all 16 seconds for Dwight to provide an answer.

Will Bergstrom took the ensuing kick at his own 25 and beat the coverage for a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown. Crouch was successful on his conversion run and DTHS was hanging in there, trailing 20-16.

The Comets burned the Trojans in quick order to open a more comfortable lead. Clifton scored on runs of 60 and 44 yards in the final six minutes to take a 34-16 lead into the break.

Crouch scored the Trojans’ final touchdown in the third quarter.

Dwight (1-3) collected 299 yards, including 185 rushing yards from Crouch. Bergstrom added 48 yards. Clifton (4-0) piled up 461 yards.