WALNUT — The Dale Donner Invitational on Sunday upheld an appeal from Kewanee coach Chad Palm to include the scoring of its top cross country runner after he was omitted from race results from Saturday’s meet.

Bureau Valley High School was the host for the meet, held Saturday at the 3.02-mile course at Bureau Valley Elementary North school.

The revised results from River City Race Management were released on Sunday. It included Colin Vanstechelman’s 40th place finish in 18:42 and restored Kewanee’s team scores. Kewanee placed 21st with 542 points.

Revising the scoring for Kewanee runners forced adjustments to most teams’ scores.

The initial omission kept Kewanee from scoring team points. A team has to have five finishers to be in the team competition.

Keweanee’s Calvin DeSplinter and Gabe Johnson came in together at 20:16 and 20:17, Connor Bryan at 21:41 and Dylan Rainwater at 29:44.

Boys

Elmwood-Brimfield won the boys meet with three top 10 finishers: Thomas Harmon in seventh, Luke Hoffman in ninth and Blake Rosenbohm in 10th.

The top individual finisher was Dawson Smith of Rock Falls in 16:01.

Annawan-Wethersfield was 13th. Coy McKibbon was 30th in 18:17, Austin Early ran in 18:42, Aiden Early in 19:34, Landon Smith in 21:05 and Eric Johnson in 21:18.

Ridgewood was 14th, led by Nick Janson in 32nd place in 18:24. Caden Bowers ran in 19:23, Lukas Maness in 20:03, Keagan Hixon in 20:26 and Matt Vanhyfte in 21:04.

Bureau Valley’s top finisher was Elijah House in 69th in 19:36. Other scoring finishers were Elias Reich in 19:51, Jaiden Hanson in 20:10, Alexander Glaski in 20:46 and Allen Guenther in 20:56.

Mid-County came in 24th. Kale Campagna was 134th in 20:45. Isaac Robinson ran in 21:16, Brenden Prine in 21:32, Will Spence in 22:07 and Donovan Reynolds in 27:10.

Stark County’s Caden Daum ran in 93rd in 19:59, with Payton Stahl in 20:23, Rilley Bown in 20:40 and Brett Browning in 20:57.

Girls

Rock Falls won the girls meet led by Bailey Fortney as the overall winner in 18:33 and three other top 10 finishes: Erin Porter was eighth in 20:40, Calin Gaulrapp was ninth in 20:49 and Bryahna Ganther was 10th in 20;52.

Kewanee’s Haley Heeren was 87th in 24:12 and Alex Henderson came in at 27:35.

Annawan-Wethersfield was 13th in team standings, with Crystal Musgrave finishing 15th in 21:20. Other A-W finishers were Danielle Johnson at 22:08, Cora Rusk at 24:19, Riley Demay at 29:45 and Olivia McClelland at 32:17.

Stark County was ninth. Ashley Orrick was 34th in 22:03, with Paige Rewerts in at 22:19, Trinity Shimmin in 22:57, Alyssa Dyken in 23:29 and Sarah Fairfield in 25:58.

Ridgewood was 14th, led by Kendra Downing in 28th in 21:44. Brooklyn Humphrey ran in 25:23, Anna Paul in 26:06, Ruth Losey in 26:23 and Tobi Mueller in 27:09.

Bureau Valley was 15th, led by McKenzie Hunt who was 70th in 23:39. Jillian Hulsin ran in 24:24, Paige Wagner in 25:36, Alicia Backer in 26:09 and Cassidy Peterson in 27:46.

Mid-County’s Abiligail Lee was 121st in 225:56, Clara Asplund ran in 26:15 and Abbigale Reynolds in 29:17.