Elmwood downed North Fulton volleyball, 25-15 and 25-13.

Brook Utsinger had three kills and three blocks.

Gracie Scharping had three digs.

Caitlyn Collier had three assists, with Kendra Hartstirn boosting two aces.

Hartstirn also had five service points.