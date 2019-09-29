There were a lot of obstacles the Annawan-Wethersfield football team had to overcome this week. Between homecoming activities at Wethersfield High School, the game itself being pushed back 23 hours, a field made wet and muddy by overnight rains and a state-ranked and unbeaten opponent on the opposite sideline, the Titans were up against it.

But the Titans controlled the clock and used a defensive gem to turn away the Princeville Princes 22-7, pushing their record to 5-0 on the season and remaining in the driver's seat in the Lincoln Trail Conference race.

"It obviously was not an ideal situation," said first-year A-W head coach Logan Willits. "Throwing homecoming on top of the cancellation and all the festivities involved in that, we were really up against it. It was not a normal series of events that happened. I thought we responded as well as we could and we came out early ready to go and that's what matters."

The A-W defense held a Princeville offense — that came in averaging more than 38 points per game — in check. The Princes totaled just 140 yards of total offense in the game, led by 88 yards rushing by senior halfback Carter Johnson.

Princeville had three drives end in three-and-outs and also turned the ball over twice as quarterback Samuel Streitmatter (5-8, 48 yards) was intercepted by Julian Samuels on a diving play in the second quarter and Coltin Quagliano midway through the fourth quarter. Princeville ran just five offensive plays in the final period, compared to 22 for the Titans.

"Our defensive effort was outstanding. We always talk about limiting big plays and coach (Joe) Schmitt gets them guys ready," Willits said. "We created and forced a couple turnovers and made some good plays on the ball. I can't tip my cap enough to our defense today they were fantastic."

Offensively, the Titans made a few big plays through the air. Quagliano (11-19, 156 yards) hooked up with Julian Samuels for gains of 37 and 22, and with Isaac Shaw for pick ups of 35 and 28 yards.

Outside of those big plays, A-W relied heavily on Reece Gripp. The senior tailback finished the game with 72 yards on 19 carries and a pair of scores.

Field conditions required adjustments.

"It definitely changed the play calling for both sides," Willits said. "Both offenses are dynamic on a dry field. Tonight was a little more ground-and-pound, grinding out first downs. At the end of the day, we happened to make more plays in that type of situation than they did."

Gripp's first score, a three-yard run, came late in the second quarter. A pass from Quagliano to Brady Kelley put the hosts on top 8-0.

The Titans added to the lead on the opening drive of the second half. Quagliano completed 4-of-5 passes on the series for 68 yards and a five-yard completion to Kale Nelson gave A-W a 14-0 lead.

The Princes' only score came on a 42-yard dash by Johnson with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

A-W put the game away with a 12-play drive, capped by a Gripp 10-yard score midway through the final quarter.

With the win, the Titans end a two-game losing streak to Princeville. Last year the Princes dismantled A-W 42-6. In 2017, Princeville topped the Titans in the second round of the playoffs.

"Our kids had that in the back of their head. I wouldn't say it was revenge, I would say they were really looking forward to the challenge," Willits said. "Once we got through those first couple games unscaved and we were playing well, I think all of our attention turned here. The last two times we played these guys we've lost and we wanted to get one back."

A-W will face another unbeaten team next week when they travel to Cambridge to face Ridgewood (5-0).