The results for the 2019 Prairieland Boys Golf Tournament held Sept. 10 in Dahinda are as follows

The results for the 2019 Prairieland Boys Golf Tournament held Sept. 10 in Dahinda are as follows:

1st place - Brimfield 351

2nd place - Illini West 364

3rd place - Knoxville 369

4th place - Havana 370

5th place - Rushville-Industry 401

6th place - Elmwood 404

7th place - North Fulton 486

All-Conference

Jeremy Ott, Brimfield, 69 - Medalist

Jackson Murphy, Illini West, 73

Ty Fornoff, Havana, 75

Cole Hopping, R-I/VIT, 76

Lucas Daniel, Brimfield, 87

Titus Cramer, Knoxville, 91

Charlie Wake, Elmwood, 91

Brady Robertson, Illini West, 91

Kyle Hoffman, Brimfield, 92

Justin Betz, Knoxville, 92

Anthony Faulkner, Elmwood, 92