FAIRBURY — In a tough 27-7 home loss last week to Illini Prairie Conference leader Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central), Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain felt his team “let off the gas a little” after the Ghosts scored 20 unanswered points in the contest.

In their homecoming game in Fairbury on Friday, the Hawks started off fast and this time maintained their intensity throughout the game in a 33-13 win over St. Joseph-Ogden at Lewis Field.

“We played focused,” PC head coach Andrew Quain said. “I don’t know that we did that the week before. We played a focused game, but what I am most proud of is the adversity. There were some times where we hung our head on a play last week, and these guys fought through that.”

PC elected to receive the opening kickoff and took little time to establish its ground game. On a 12-play drive knocking nearly seven minutes off of the first quarter clock, the Hawks drove 78 yards down the field highlighted by long runs by quarterback Kaden King and Corbin Moser.

After a SJO pass interference call on fourth down gave the Hawks another life, Moser punched it in from 10 yards out to put PC ahead 7-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

“I think it’s focus,” Quain said of his team’s opening game drive. “It was really that they were able to move on to the next play. Every play was its own individual thing, and they didn’t worry about the last results. They just kept building on.”

Following two quick punts by each team, the Spartans responded. A 46-yard pass play from quarterback Crayton Burnett to Coby Miller eventually set-up a 1-yard plunge from Brayden Weaver to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:57 left in the half.

On the ensuing possession, the Hawks again took to the ground and had much success doing so. King led PC on an 8-play, 79-yard drive capped-off by his 1-yard quarterback sneak to put the Hawks ahead 13-7 with 5:57 left in the second quarter. This score would stay true heading into halftime. King led the Hawks with 132 rushing yards on 19 carries and two scores.

The Spartans seemed to be in position to score shortly after, but three straight penalties, two of which were unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, pushed them from PC’s 28-yard line to their own 31-yard line. The Spartans, who had six penalties for 70 yards in the first half, would ultimately punt after failing to gain much traction.

After a heavily defensive third period, the fourth quarter is where PC did most of its damage. The Hawks scored three touchdowns to blow the game wide open. King scored from four yards out with 8:35 in the game, and quickly regained possession on a botched kickoff return by the Spartans.

Five plays later, Jacob Niffen scored his first of two touchdowns from 1-yard out to make it 25-7 with 6:03 left. Niffen found the end zone again on a 48-yard scamper down the right sideline to push the lead to 33-13. He was one of five Hawks to receive carries on the evening, finishing with 84 yards on 7 rushes.

“That’s what we should do, we move the ball around and keep teams guessing,” Quain said. “We were able to do some different things this week and that’s very important. I give credit to our offensive line, they controlled the line of scrimmage. That’s what we talk about every week, we have to control the line of scrimmage and can’t commit turnovers. We did that tonight.”

SJO’s lone second half score came with 4:22 left in the game as Burnett found Ty Pence for a 3-yard touchdown. Burnett finished the game going 9 of 21 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception late in the game.

The Spartans (4-2) also received 67 rushing yards on 13 attempts from Jarrett Stevenson. Brayden Weaver added 52 yards on 10 rushes.

Prairie Central (4-2) totaled 362 rushing yards on the night. Moser (8 rushes, 60 yards), Connor Casner (6 rushes, 45 yards ) and Dailen Loveless (5 rushes, 41 yards) all contributed carries for the Hawks.









