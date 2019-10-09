The Mid-Illinois Conference Cross Country Meet will be held Oct. 18 at Detweiller Park.

Participating schools are Canton, Dunlap, East Peoria, Limestone, Metamora, Morton, Pekin and Washington.

Race times are

3 p.m. - Girls, fresh/soph

3:40 p.m. - Boys, fresh/soph

4:20 p.m. - Girls, varsity

5 p.m. - Boys, varsity

The conference varsity and fresh/soph champions are determined by the final results of the conference meet.

At the conference meet, IHSA scoring procedures shall be used with two exceptions:

1. If a tie exists after the first five runners, the score of the sixth runner will be used.

2. Schools may enter runners as individuals if they do not have the required five runners for a team. The individual will be eligible to earn individual honors, but their scores will not be counted toward the team scores. Procedure will be to remove the individual competitors from the listing of finalists before determining team scores.

River City Race Management will time, score and produce meet results. Timing will be done by chips located on the foot of the athlete. Please collect all chips and return them to the finish line once ALL races are complete. To track scoring/timing throughout meet: http://www.web.my-finish.com/.

Awards will be presented according to the Mid-Illini Conference by-laws. An awards ceremony will be conducted next to the start/finish line.

Each school may enter an unlimited number of runners for each race. The scores of the first five finishers from each school will be counted in determining the team score unless there is a tie. Runners should be listed on the ENTRY FORM in the order of their ability to run. The best runner should be listed first, etc. All coaches report to the scorer's table no later than 2:30 p.m. to designate the runners who will participate in the meet. Each team will run from a box position on the starting line. These assignments will be drawn in advance.

All runners should be at their respective places at the starting line 10 minutes before the race for instructions from the starter.

Scoring/timing will be done by River City Race Management.

Dave Mitchell will be Starter with Mark Praul serving as Assistant Starter.

A random drawing was done to determine starting box assignments. They are: 1 - Morton; 2 - East Peoria; 3 - Canton; 4 - Limestone; 5 - Metamora; 6 - Washington; 7 - Pekin; 8 - Dunlap.

Each team is responsible for bringing their own water.