ERIE — Colin VanStechelman was 13th, the top finisher for Kewanee at the Panther Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Lake Erie Country Club.

VanStechelman’s time was 17 minutes, 43 seconds — about 13 seconds off a top 10 finish.

Kewanee finished eighth in the team standings.

Gabe Johnson was 28th in 18:36, Hayden Davis was 41st in 19:16, Calvin DeSplinter was 50th in 19:35, Kevin VanWassenhove was 108th in 24:53 and Dylan Rainwater was 113th in 27:27.

Sherrard won the boys meet, placing all its scoring in the top 31 places. Its top finisher was Jacob Belha, who was third in 16:47.

Briar Nevills of West Carroll was first in 16:13 and Tyler Kibling of Rockridge was second in 16:30.

Kewanee’s entry in the girls meet was Haley Heeren, who was 26th in 22:59.

Karlie Hey of Newman Central Catholic was the medalist in 20:19. Orion won the meet with three top 10 finishes.