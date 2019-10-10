A look at Week 7 games for Dwight and FCW

Success must be accepted in little steps, and Dwight took its first one last week with a Sangamon Valley Conference win over Momence at Oughton Field.

The Trojans will be looking to take the second step this week with a road contest against Iroquois West.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland has been in a slide, but it’s not as bad as it appears. The Falcons went through a gauntlet of three consecutive road games, with the last two teams currently boasting a combined 11-1 mark.

Dwight (1-5) at Iroquois West (1-5)

Any playoff hopes were dashed two weeks ago with a loss at Watseka. Still, there’s a lot to play for in the Dwight camp.

“One thing about this team is they never quit and continue to keep getting better,” DTHS head coach Luke Standiford said. “Our goal is to go 4-0 after starting the season 0-5. We just need to take it one week at a time and prepare like we do every week.”

This week’s preparation involves dealing with the Raiders on their home field.

“Iroquois West runs the same defense as we do. They keep things simple and focus on stopping the run,” Standiford said. “If our offensive line plays like they did last week, and our running backs take care of the football, our offense will be successful.”

With Carson Crouch running the offense, the run game is the focus. Crouch started the season as the running back before changes were made.

Will Bergstrom and Daniel Gutierrez also provide running strength. Bergstrom matched Crouch’s total of 109 rushing yards last week and Gutierrez added 98. Wilton Jackman was in the mix for 92 yards.

As a lot of teams like to do (some much more successful than others), Iroquois West will look to spread the DTHS defense and try to find holes to attack. The success rate hasn’t been much as the Raiders have scored just 62 points this season, 32 of which came in a Week 2 win over Hoopeston.

“They try and spread the defense out to run the ball. However, they are not afraid to air it out, either,” Standiford said. “Their quarterback throws a good ball and has the ability to take off and run.

“Defensively, we will need to contain the quarterback and defend the pass much better this week.”

FCW (3-3) vs. Judah Christian (1-4)

FLANAGAN — The Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland defense failed its test last week against high-powered and defending state champion Milford, falling 78-36.

Undaunted, the Falcons are looking to bounce back at home against Judah Christian of Champaign. A positive from the Milford game is something FCW head coach Todd Reed is excited about during the home stretch of the regular season.

“Last week we got our passing game going and we gave Milford a true test,” Reed said. “Braden Wallace is getting better every week and found his two key receivers Tyler Harms and Dallas Hamilton.

“With our passing game having more confidence, it will be nice to mix it up with our run game that has been strong all year lead behind Tavaree Phifer.”

Phifer is a speedster who should get more opportunities because, if the passing game is working, he won’t be such a big target for defenses.

Offensive line play was a key factor to the FCW success.

The defense, however, has had its issues.

“We struggled the last three weeks defensively and in order for us to get back on the winning track we have to make some adjustments and keep working on a mixture of young and veteran players,” Reed said.

Judah Christian has scored 67 points in its five games and has yielded 269.

It’s also homecoming at Flanagan-Cornell, which adds to the importance of getting back on the winning track.