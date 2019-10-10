Girls tennis

Pontiac overwhelmed Peoria by a 9-0 margin in a match that was so dominating that the visiting Lions managed to take just six games in the nine matches.

Brooke Whittle won at No. 1 singles, and was joined by winners Ashley Branz (No. 3), Sam Sipe (No. 4) and Brienna Weaver (No. 5) as each recorded a 8-0 decisions.

Leah Wayman at No. 2 and Sam Thoman at No. 6 each triumphed 8-1.

The closest match of the afternoon was Sipe and Branz at No.1 doubles, where the duo won 8-3. Weaver and Clare Vogel won 8-0 at No. 2 and Halee Anglin and Raya Bauman posted an 8-1 win at No. 3 for Pontiac (12-5).

Kelsey Ransom and Aleigh Boldt garnered a 6-0 win in exhibition play.

Pontiac-St. Thomas More

CHAMPAIGN — The format changed a bit as Pontiac tipped St. Thomas More at the Atkins Center on the campus of the University of Illinois Tuesday.

Playing three singles and four doubles matches, the Indians won 4-3. Two of the wins came in singles play as Whittle won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Wayman won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2.

Thoman and Georgie DiNardi teamed up for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Anglin and Bauman won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.

Pontiac Triangular

On Monday, the Indians lost a doubleheader with Ottawa and LaSalle-Peru in the Northern format.

Against Ottawa, Pontiac took the two singles matches but dropped the trio of doubles contests to lose 3-2.

Whittle won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Wayman was a 7-5, 5-7, 10-8 tiebreaker winner at No. 2.

In exhibition play, Anglin and Bauman triumphed 8-4 in doubles. In junior varsity play, Anglin and Whitney Weber teamed up for a 6-2 doubles win. Kyra Cotter and Christina Pozdol won 7-5 in doubles.

Against LaSalle-Peru, Pontiac managed just one point in a 4-1 loss to the Cavaliers. Whittle claimed the tally with a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.