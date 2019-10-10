Brockman Gym was awash in pink and a swirl of emotions.

It’s not just that the gym was adorned in pink streamers and balloons and the players for both squads were decked out in uniforms of contrasting shades of pink — the referees wore pink, used pink whistles, there was a pink floor towel, even the ball was pink and white.

It’s that the Volley for a Cure event was both fundraiser, celebration and remembrance for those players, coaches and fans touched by the fight against breast cancer.

For some, those experiences were powerful, raw or recent, whether they were expressed privately or shared with the crowd during the pregame ceremony.

“Emotions are here, there and everywhere,” said Princeton coach Andy Puck.

Then it was time to play some volleyball.

Princeton won the Three Rivers Conference East Division match 25-19, 25-17.

In both sets, Princeton worked its way to a slight lead by the middle of the set and held it the rest of the way.

In the first set, Kewanee got within four — 22-18 — on a pair of Ailynn Duarte kills and a Gracey Damron serve that was unreturnable. But Princeton responded with two kills and took set point on a service error.

In the second set, Kewanee had a run four points, pulling within three —13-10 — on Kyle Brock’s service ace, Dana Eble’s kill from the left post and Aly Shafer’s back row attack for point. Kewanee also pulled within three — 20-17 — on a series that included a Shafer kill and then a Princeton net violation.

Kewanee coach Claire Nichols was pleased with how her team competed in this second meeting between the schools.

“That was one of the first things I said to the players, as a positive note,” Nichols said. “I felt like they were more prepared and played better than the first time they played them.”

Kewanee had a balanced attack. Duarte, Shafer, Eble and setter Kendal Bennison each had two kills. Josie DeBord added 10 digs and Emma LaFollette five digs.

But Princeton had a more persistent attack. Even after McKenzie Coleman kept hitting the ball into the net — she had five hitting errors and a service error in the first set — she kept after it. She finished with nine kills, including two in the second to set up match point.

Maya Gartin added five kills, Katie Bates had 18 assists and Madison Richards had three blocks to lead Princeton, which is now 7-2 in conference.

Kewanee is 12-12-1 overall and 3-5 in conference. Kewanee has a nonconference match against Geneseo on Thursday.